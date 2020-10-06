Meet Kit Keenan, Cynthia Rowley's 21-Year-Old Daughter Who Could Woo Matt James on The Bachelor

Keenan — the daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and interior designer Bill Keenan — was introduced to Bachelor Nation fans on Monday as a 21-year-old hopeful from New York City

The Bachelor just revealed the women who could be competing for Matt James' heart on the next season of the reality dating show — and you might recognize one of the potential cast members!

Earlier this week, the ABC show posted photos of all 43 contests on Facebook, and social media users were quick to point out that Kit Keenan, a 21-year-old from New York City, is the daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley.

Keenan (whose dad is interior designer Bill Keenan) co-hosts a podcast with her famous mom called Ageless — during which the pair "explore fashion, business, wellness, and motherhood through the lens of our adventures around the world," according to the description — and heads up a clothing brand called KIT.

Image zoom Kit Keenan Cynthia Rowley/instagram

In 2016, Keenan was featured in Vanity Fair after a Cynthia Rowley short film campaign starred the then-17-year-old surfing in heels. When asked about her sophisticated fashion sense, Keenan told the outlet: “I don’t follow, like, trends, or look to other popular designers or anything to see what’s going on.”

At the time, Keenan hoped to attend film school and was fresh off a summer internship at a nonprofit called Everytown for Gun Safety, where she studied “the effects of open-carry laws on women on college campuses,” Vanity Fair reported.

Based on her Instagram account, the reality star hopeful is seemingly passionate about health and fitness as well — she often posts workout videos and shares recipes for healthy vegan snacks and meals with her 40,000 followers.

On Monday, the new batch of contestants was released ahead of next week's season premiere of The Bachelorette.

Image zoom Matt James Getty Images

The group of potential contestants includes women mostly in their 20s, with just four out of the 43 hopefuls in their 30s. The youngest contestant is 21. The final cast will be released at a later date.

James was originally included in Clare Crawley's cast for The Bachelorette, but when her season was delayed due to the coronavirus, James was announced as the franchise's next leading man. The decision makes him the first-ever Black male lead.

James, 28, lives in New York City with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, where the two friends, who met in college, run the charity organization ABC Food Tours together.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and Matt James Tyler Cameron/Instagram

"This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise," ABC said in a statement at the time. "We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him."