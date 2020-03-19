15 Fashion and Beauty Brands Giving Back During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, people around the world are adjusting to a new reality. To help, some of your favorite cosmetic, clothing and accessory brands are pitching in the best way they can. Some are donating profits to worthy causes, others are celebrating the work of those in the health care industry, and a few are providing much needed stress-reducers as people practice social distancing. Read on to find out how brands are offering their support during this time of need.

Beginning March 23rd, Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line SKIMS will donate all proceeds from its Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, an organization working to solve food-insecurity for impoverished kids. Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program is dedicated to helping children and families impacted by the outbreak with food and other supplies like diapers, formula, hygiene products and clothing. The brand will be restocking items on Monday, March 23 at 9 a.m. PST, and you can join the waitlist now at skims.com to receive early access to shop.

Luxury wedding dress retailer Pronovias Group is supporting hospital-employed brides-to-be with its new Heroes Collection. As a sign of appreciation for all their efforts on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, the bridal company first starting offering free wedding dresses to hospital workers in China. Now, Pronovias Group is bringing the initiative to engaged doctors and nurses, as well as hospital janitorial and cafeteria workers, to multiple countries worldwide. Those working in hospitals during the crisis are eligible for a free gown from now, until August 31.

In a statement, Pronovias CEO Amandine Ohayon emphasized how “grateful [we are] for these heroines in hospitals around the world putting their own life at risk to save others’ lives relentlessly.” She added, “Donating our wedding dresses to wonderful women is the least we can do to bring happiness and joy to their wedding day, making them look and feel their best.”

Beauty conglomerate L’Oréal Paris is doing its part to help during the coronavirus pandemic. First, L’Oréal Group factories have started making hand sanitizers and will ramp up production to manufacture larger quantities to help French and European health authorities. It will also distribute it free-of-charge to partner hospitals, care homes and main partner pharmacies in Europe.

The company has also stopped taking payments from salons and smaller businesses that sell its products, and the L’Oréal Foundation has donated 1 million euro to different organizations providing aid to those in need, along with hygiene supplies like soap and shampoo.

L’Oréal Group CEO and Chairman Jean-Paul Agon said, “In this exceptional crisis situation, it is our responsibility to contribute in very way possible to the collective effort.”

With so much fear and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, swimwear brand Hermoza wants to shine a light on those working to keep their communities staying positive and safe. The Modern Day Heroes campaign gives anyone the opportunity to nominate someone they believe deserves that title. Once a week, Hermoza will choose three heroes and invite them to a Hermoza store to pick any item they want as a gift. Know someone who is perfect for this? Nominate and share their story by emailing office@heromzaswim.com.

Beauty brand MUTHA has pledged to give 10% of all online sales to the International Medical Corps, a non-profit group that is working to address coronavirus in conflict zones and in areas already at risk for Ebola.

The clothing retailer Everlane is giving all proceeds from its 100% Human collection to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic.

Between March 18 and March 31, all purchases on Grande Cosmetics‘ website will be offering 15% off for shoppers, and giving 15% of profits to Feeding America.

As a part of its #ShaveForGood campaign, Pacific Shaving Co. is donating 100% of profits from all online sales until March 31st to the CDC Foundation, an independent nonprofit and the sole entity created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s critical health protection work.

Corkcicle, the beverage accessories and barware brand, is supporting stores that had to shut its doors during the coronavirus outbreak. The brand is giving customers the option to help support small businesses in their area with the “Support My Local Store” offer. Submit the name of your local Corkcicle retailer at checkout and Corkcicle will “treat it like it was bought in their store and send them a check.” Win, win.

The phone accessory brand PopSockets designed two new (and very adorable) PopGrips to support Doctors Without Borders and Feeding America, both of which are providing critical response during the coronavirus outbreak. The cartoon designs are available for purchase on popsockets.com, and 100% of every sale will be donated to the respective charities.

Farmacy Beauty is doing its part to keep non-profits like Feeding America operational during the coronavirus pandemic. Farmacy is donating 10,000 meals a day for the next 30 days to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund. And it will match each contribution made through farmacybeauty.com/foodforall.

Need a break while social distancing from home? Beekman 1802 has you covered. The beauty brand, known for its goat milk-based products, is offering a 24/7 livestream into the farm’s goat nursery for a sweet virtual escape. Click here to check in on the cute animals.

To quell the stresses of the current climate, the swimwear retailer Summersalt has launched Joycast — a text service that adds some positivity to your day.

“From the beginning, Summersalt has been driven by a desire to spread joy,” a statement on Instagram begins. “And in this overwhelming moment, we feel it’s as important as ever to bring some brightness into the world. That’s why, amid this very serious crisis, we are launching The Joycast by Summersalt, a free text line dedicated to what’s always been a part of our core mission: spreading joy, creating connection, and inspiring hope.

Whether you’re in need of some meditation, reminders on how to take care of yourself or a funny pick-me-up GIF, Joycast is there to lift your spirits. To participate, just text JOYCAST to 24321 to connect with a member of the Customer Happiness team.

For anyone looking to partake in some retail therapy while hunkering down at home, the e-commerce brand Heartloom has you covered. The clothing brand is donating 20% of all proceeds on orders from March 16 to March 22 to Feeding America.

The online clothing brand Vardagen wants to support freelance creatives struggling during this uncertain time, so it’s offering 20% of profits from its “wash your hands” Pndmc collection to freelancers who have lost their jobs or income because of the pandemic. To raise attention to the plight of short-term employees, Vardagen is also sharing real stories of freelancers on its Instagram.

For out-of-work creatives that would like to receive support, send Vardagen a message on Instagram to be enrolled in the system.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.