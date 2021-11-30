All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards

Actors, pop stars, models and industry tastemakers hit the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall wearing bold, head-turning looks as they celebrated the best and brightest in British fashion

November 29, 2021 10:17 PM

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

coordinate as a couple in a vibrant floral Richard Quinn ensemble featuring a matching statement coat, bustier, trousers, boots and gloves with Bulgari jewels (on her) and a black Maison Margiela tuxedo with red Maison Margiela x Reebok sneakers (on him).

Gabrielle Union

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

commands the carpet in a highlighter green Valentino Haute Couture pleated gown with chiffon cape. 

Demi Moore

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

sparkles in a Fendi Couture cocktail dress featuring an embroidered silk organza train and ombré silver to black Swarovski beading.

Billy Porter

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

kicks off this year's Fashion Awards as the host in a sequin black-and-white Richard Quinn dress with statement shoulders, plus black platform boots. 

Kate Beckinsale

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

in a black velvet dress featuring crystal-embellished sleeves and a V-cut neckline, plus dazzling drop earrings, a bow-embellished clutch and coordinating shiny heels. 

Dua Lipa

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

wears a black Maximilian gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Lily Allen

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty

wears a pewter hued Fendi look featuring a cutout, vest-like top and wide-leg trousers. 

Hailee Steinfeld

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

wears a sequin H&M catsuit and patent leather pumps. 

James McAvoy

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty

in a velvet dinner jacket and midnight blue tuxedo pants by Giorgio Armani. 

Georgia May Jagger

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

wears a sequin Tommy Hilfiger mini skirt with a black bra top, matching shawl collar coat, spotted tights and Bulgari jewels. 

Tom Daly

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

in a pinstripe Christian Dior suit. 

Addison Rae

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

continues her red carpet hot streak in a Richard Quinn gown featuring a pink crystal-embellished bustier and black taffeta fishtail skirt, worn with black opera gloves for added fashion drama. 

Iris Law

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

looks like a style gladiator in a sheer cutout gown with high slit and chain detailing, plus brown over the knee boots. 

Paul Mescal

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

in a gold Gucci blazer and necktie shirt, plus a Cartier watch.  

Romeo Beckham

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

looks like the image of his dad in a military-inspired black suit. 

Alexa Chung

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

in a romantic, yellow Caroline Hu design with a flower accent at the waist, plus black lace gloves. 

Gillian Anderson

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

in a black Chloé gown with a keyhole cutout, plus statement pendant necklace. 

Maria Sharapova

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

in a custom Iris van Herpen dress constructed from 100 recycled Evian water bottles. 

Cindy Bruna

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

in a Richard Quinn coat dress, complete with a red hood, plus matching gloves and sock booties. 

Elsa Hosk

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

also celebrates British designer Richard Quinn in a strapless floral gown and red gloves. 

Kehlani

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

makes a style statement in a spotted H&M on-shoulder dress with a tiered skirt and a belted waist. 

Jourdan Dunn

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

in a strapless red gown with embellishments at the waist. 

Kris Jenner

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

wears a Tommy Hilfiger shawl and a sparkling money roll clutch. 

Charlie XCX

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

in a black sequin one-shoulder gown with a dramatic cutout and slit. 

Adriana Lima

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

in a white two-piece with crystal embellishments and a thigh-high slit. 

Shanina Shaik

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

in a long-sleeve beaded gown with crystal embellishments and a waist cut-outs. 

Christine Chiu

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

in a strapless pale pink Armani Privé gown and crystal-adorned clutch, plus Chopard jewels.  

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

in a quilted two-piece with puff sleeves and Bulgari jewelry. 

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

bring vibrant color to the carpet in a blue velvet tuxedo and a highlighter yellow gown. 

