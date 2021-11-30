All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards
Actors, pop stars, models and industry tastemakers hit the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall wearing bold, head-turning looks as they celebrated the best and brightest in British fashion
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
coordinate as a couple in a vibrant floral Richard Quinn ensemble featuring a matching statement coat, bustier, trousers, boots and gloves with Bulgari jewels (on her) and a black Maison Margiela tuxedo with red Maison Margiela x Reebok sneakers (on him).
Gabrielle Union
commands the carpet in a highlighter green Valentino Haute Couture pleated gown with chiffon cape.
Demi Moore
sparkles in a Fendi Couture cocktail dress featuring an embroidered silk organza train and ombré silver to black Swarovski beading.
Billy Porter
kicks off this year's Fashion Awards as the host in a sequin black-and-white Richard Quinn dress with statement shoulders, plus black platform boots.
Kate Beckinsale
in a black velvet dress featuring crystal-embellished sleeves and a V-cut neckline, plus dazzling drop earrings, a bow-embellished clutch and coordinating shiny heels.
Dua Lipa
wears a black Maximilian gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Lily Allen
wears a pewter hued Fendi look featuring a cutout, vest-like top and wide-leg trousers.
Hailee Steinfeld
wears a sequin H&M catsuit and patent leather pumps.
James McAvoy
in a velvet dinner jacket and midnight blue tuxedo pants by Giorgio Armani.
Georgia May Jagger
wears a sequin Tommy Hilfiger mini skirt with a black bra top, matching shawl collar coat, spotted tights and Bulgari jewels.
Tom Daly
in a pinstripe Christian Dior suit.
Addison Rae
continues her red carpet hot streak in a Richard Quinn gown featuring a pink crystal-embellished bustier and black taffeta fishtail skirt, worn with black opera gloves for added fashion drama.
Iris Law
looks like a style gladiator in a sheer cutout gown with high slit and chain detailing, plus brown over the knee boots.
Paul Mescal
in a gold Gucci blazer and necktie shirt, plus a Cartier watch.
Romeo Beckham
looks like the image of his dad in a military-inspired black suit.
Alexa Chung
in a romantic, yellow Caroline Hu design with a flower accent at the waist, plus black lace gloves.
Gillian Anderson
in a black Chloé gown with a keyhole cutout, plus statement pendant necklace.
Maria Sharapova
in a custom Iris van Herpen dress constructed from 100 recycled Evian water bottles.
Cindy Bruna
in a Richard Quinn coat dress, complete with a red hood, plus matching gloves and sock booties.
Elsa Hosk
also celebrates British designer Richard Quinn in a strapless floral gown and red gloves.
Kehlani
makes a style statement in a spotted H&M on-shoulder dress with a tiered skirt and a belted waist.
Jourdan Dunn
in a strapless red gown with embellishments at the waist.
Kris Jenner
wears a Tommy Hilfiger shawl and a sparkling money roll clutch.
Charlie XCX
in a black sequin one-shoulder gown with a dramatic cutout and slit.
Adriana Lima
in a white two-piece with crystal embellishments and a thigh-high slit.
Shanina Shaik
in a long-sleeve beaded gown with crystal embellishments and a waist cut-outs.
Christine Chiu
in a strapless pale pink Armani Privé gown and crystal-adorned clutch, plus Chopard jewels.
Winnie Harlow
in a quilted two-piece with puff sleeves and Bulgari jewelry.
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo
bring vibrant color to the carpet in a blue velvet tuxedo and a highlighter yellow gown.