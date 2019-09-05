RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Farrah Moan Claims Ariana Grande Stole Her Look for '7 Rings' Video

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Farrah Moan is accusing Ariana Grande of stealing her look.

In a series of tweets, the Los Angeles-based drag queen, 25, claimed one of the outfits Grande wore in her 2019 “7 Rings” video was stolen from a design Farrah wore while in the premiere episode of the VH1 reality show’s fourth all star season back in 2018.

“Her team literally sent a picture of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from All Stars 4,” Farrah wrote alongside side-by-side photos of her and Grande, both in similar silver sequined bodysuits with fringe detail and corseted bodices.

“I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine though,” Farrah said.

A rep for Grande has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

They came on the heels of Grande’s lawsuit against Forever 21, in which the singer is seeking “no less than $10 million” in damages from the fashion brand for allegedly misappropriating and profiting from her “influence and star-power.”

Grande alleges in the complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, that Forever 21 built a promotional campaign that copied scenes from her “7 Rings” music video and even used a lookalike model, “misappropriating [her] name, image, likeness, and music in order to create the false perception of her endorsement.”

Image zoom Farrah Moan and Ariana Grande VH1; Ariana Grande/YouTube

Farrah references Grande’s lawsuit in her tweet, writing, “Ariana should give me a cut of that $10 million.”

She claims to have met the designer of Grande’s bodysuit — a fellow drag queen — who told her Grande’s team wanted a copy of Farrah’s All Stars 4 piece.

Though the unnamed designer made the lookalike garment, Farrah did not blame them.

“I don’t fault the designer because the designer she hired was a local queen and paid them A LOT of money to do it, money they couldn’t turn down. And then was honest with me about it,” Farrah told one commenter, in follow-up tweets. “So no, I don’t fault the drag queen that made it at all. Ariana has COIN.”

“The main people at fault here are her team,” Farrah said in another tweet. “If that queen didn’t recreate it, they would have found someone who would. When your team makes a mistake, it falls on you. I don’t care what the lawsuit is really about, her legal team is accusing theft of likeness, image, whatever — but the point is her team also stole.”

Image zoom Farrah Moan/Twitter

But the point is her team also stole. U can attack me all day but it’s not gonna change anything. I can admit I was petty with that gif I posted& I’ll apologize for that but at the end of the day they did what they did. Idc about suing anyone, just needed to put this out there — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 5, 2019

Many of Grande’s fans criticized Farrah for her allegations.

Some also attacked her for tweeting a GIF of Grande’s “7 Rings” video with the modified lyrics, “You like my look? Gee thanks, just stole it” (instead of, “You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it”).

Though she received negative feedback, Farrah stood by her words.

“You can attack me all day but it’s not gonna change anything,” she said. “I can admit I was petty with that GIF I posted and I’ll apologize for that, but at the end of the day they did what they did. I don’t care about suing anyone, just needed to put this out there.”

Image zoom Ariana Grande David Becker/Getty

Farrah first debuted on RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s 9th season, back in 2017. She came in 8th place.

Grande was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race during the competition series’ seventh season, which aired in 2015

“This is the best day of my life,” she said on the episode. “I’m not lying.”