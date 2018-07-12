Kylie Jenner isn’t the only person with lip-filler remorse. MTV reality star Farrah Abraham is also going after a more natural look, and she’s sharing the process with her fans on Instagram.

Abraham, 27, posted a video showing her dermatologist, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, injecting her lip with a fluid to help deflate her pout.

“We are taking out some of that injectable stuff,” Abraham said in the clip, adding that it’s important not to add too much filler above the lip as it could lead to an unwanted “duck lip” situation.

“When it initially goes in it does make the lip look bigger, because obviously I just put a bunch of fluid in there,” Dr. Nazarian explains, adding, “Then over the next couple of days her lip is really going to deflate and go down which is exactly what we want. We will put in the proper filler, so the filler doesn’t suck in to much water and stays exactly where we want it to stay.”

Dr. Nazarian most likely injected Hyaluronidase, an enzyme that helps to dissolve facial fillers by speeding up the natural breakdown of hyaluronic acid, into Abraham’s lips. The enzyme can only be used on temporary lip fillers, not permanent ones.



Abraham’s lip filler confession comes just days after Jenner revealed via Instagram that she is no longer enhancing her lips with fillers.

“I got rid of all my filler,” the 20-year-old responded to a commenter who noticed she looked different.

According to NYU Langone Health plastic surgeon Dr. Nolan S. Karp, M.D., Jenner most likely had temporary fillers, which began to dissolve on their own.

“Temporary is much better because some of the effect will wear off,” Karp, who does not treat Jenner, told PEOPLE. “It doesn’t all wear off, but permanent lip fillers, once you fill it, it’s done.”

But even if the lips shrink down, Karp explained that it’s not likely they will return to their natural state, which makes choosing any type of filler a serious decision.

“Maybe you‘ll get 70 percent, 85 percent resolution,” he said. “If you do temporary fillers too many times, it can scar your lip. These are medical procedures so it needs to be taken very seriously and make sure it is done by a board certified plastic surgeon.”

Jenner has been embracing her more natural pout, and a source told PEOPLE that her more low-key look is result of her life as a new mom.

“Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She’s softer in a way. And she’s just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter.”

The 20-year-old mom has also shifted her style since welcoming her daughter in February.

“She’s not spending as many hours as she did before to focus on herself,” says the source. “And Kylie has never been big on getting dressed up — she’s much more comfortable in t-shirts and cozy pants. She feels much more like herself and it’s easier, kind of like her mom uniform!”