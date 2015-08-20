Farrah Abraham Poses Topless With Her New Louis Vuitton Bag Because Obviously

Farrah Abraham is a woman of many talents, chief among them finding different ways to use her social media accounts to get attention. Her latest foible? Treating herself to a new purse — and celebrating the purchase while topless.

Courtesy Farrah Abraham

“#WCW fashionably with the LV 💋 my treat had to have the new limited LV #SelfMade” the Teen Mom star and creative entrepreneur captioned the photo of herself in bed with her new bag, wearing nothing more than a black G-string and the card that came with the bag (what did we tell you? Creative!).

Abraham, who is a Teen Mom star, as well as the star of adult films and a newly-minted sex toy manufacturer, named herself her own “Woman Crush Wednesday” (which isn’t the first time, but you probably knew that). And it’s also not the first photo she’s posted that made you go “Gah!” (That would be this one.) It’s also not her first foray into Internet toplessness (need we remind you of that whole porn thing?).

So knowing her online antics, we’re expecting an equally shocking snap for #ThrowbackThursday, or even this week’s #FlashbackFriday. Steel yourself accordingly.

–Sarah Kinonen

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Ways to Look Gorgeous in Photos