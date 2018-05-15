Oops! Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham sported a gorgeous gold gown at the Cannes Film Festival, but the sexy design was a little more revealing than she might have expected.

The 26-year-old star’s dress featured a risky, ultra-high slit up the front and she showed off a little more than she bargained for.

Abraham suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she accidentally flashed the photographers after her dress opened up to reveal she was going completely commando underneath the sexy dress.

Abraham smiled for the photographers and didn’t seem to notice the mishap as she walked out on the catwalk.

MEGA

The reality star recently returned from a vacation in Fiji with daughter Sophia, 9, where the two relaxed at a villa at the Wavi Island Resort two months after she settled a lawsuit with Viacom, the parent company of MTV, in March after she sued them for $5 million.

Abraham claimed she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry. Her lawyer filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the suit, according to Texas court documents obtained by The Blast.

In the documents, Abraham confirmed that the parties “amicably settled” the matter, though no terms of the settlement were released.

“I’m happy Viacom wanted to settle and I’m thrilled with the outcome,” Abraham told PEOPLE. “I did the right thing by filing a lawsuit. I honestly felt that if I didn’t stand firm I would have regretted it my entire life and I would have thought my entire life ‘I should have sued!’”

“Reality TV is a place where I’ve been very successful and have made history multiple times for social change, justice, and showing where society needs to be challenged and changed,” she continued. “My recent work with MTV ended on the highest note, and it’s a confirmation to me that I’ve been able to impact production and the network for the better, and I hope that they continue with their willingness to listen to creators, developers, and leaders to improve the exhausted forms of shows and adapt to the next levels.”