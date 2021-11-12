Pop Star Faouzia Takes PEOPLE Inside Her 'Incredible' First Chanel Show: 'I Was So Nervous!'
The Moroccan-Canadian singer is a rising star on the music and fashion scenes, so it's no surprise she was just named one of Chanel's newest ambassadors. Here she takes PEOPLE behind-the-scenes at the luxe label's recent Cruise Show in Dubai, where she sat front row and performed with John Legend!
Rise and Shine
It's morning time in Dubai and I'm so excited to share my day with you, starting with this beautiful sunrise from my hotel room. Thank you Chanel for the flowers!
Exclusive Invite
Here is my invite to the Chanel Cruise show. I'm so happy to be in Dubai for the first time and also to be a part of the Chanel family!
Dubai Daydream
Dubai is such a beautiful city! I feel very grateful to be traveling again and experiencing this city and all of its culture.
Getting Ready
I am now in the car on my way to meet John for rehearsals before the show. I can't believe this is real!
All About the Glam
A little outfit change and now I'm off to the Chanel Cruise show! It's a beautiful day and I can't wait to see the new collection.
The Final Look
Arriving at my first Chanel show! I was so nervous but now that I've arrived, I couldn't be more excited.
Logo Lover
One thing I really love about Chanel is their iconic logo and fun fashion. This is my full Chanel runway look, complete with my new little Chanel bag.
Front Row Action
What an incredible trip! Sitting front row at the Chanel Cruise show with John Legend and Penélope Cruz right before the show started.
