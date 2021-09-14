Did Addison Rae Borrow Kourtney Kardashian's Tom Ford-Era Gucci Dress for the 2021 Met Gala?

Did Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian's famous friendship just make it all the way to the 2021 Met Gala? Social media posts from eagle-eyed fans are pretty convincing!

After the TikTok star, 20, walked last night's red carpet in a Tom Ford for Gucci dress that featured a pleated corset bodice, the Internet was quick to point out that her Poosh founder BFF, 42, wore an almost identical look to the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party back in 2019.

Addison Rae attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Some fans even speculated that Rae borrowed Kardashian's actual dress for fashion's biggest night. Upon further review, the garments are not the same — the He's All That actress' had a scoop neckline and straps whereas the reality star's did not — but they are from the same 2003 collection.

"ADDISON IS WEARING KOURTNEY'S CHRISTMAS DRESS," one person wrote.

"I love that Kourtney shared with Addison," another fan tweeted. A third person added, "addison rae taking cues from the gucci by tom ford f/w 2003 dress (same collection) kourtney kardashian wore in 2019"

Rae described it as "vintage" on the red carpet, and if that isn't a sign of these Gen Z influencer-ruled times we're not sure what is!

The star also told Vogue that she and her image architect Law Roach chose the design because they wanted to go with an American designer known to "empower women." She said, "I wanted to pay homage to that."

Rae added: "We found exactly what kind of message we wanted to put across and this dress was perfect for that."

A few hours before the event, Rae hinted at her Met Gala dress color. She posted some throwback photos of iconic celebrity women wearing red dresses, including Marilyn Monroe, Cindy Crawford, Cameron Diaz, Britney Spears and Kate Moss.

Rae also commented on making her Met debut, saying it felt like a surreal experience. "I am shaking in my boots!" she said to Vogue.

The He's All That actress also debuted a brighter hair hue on the red carpet. She's slowly been transitioning from dark brunette to a lighter bronde color, but at the Met Gala Rae's strands were dyed bright blonde. Hairstylist and Virtue Labs Creative Director Adir Abergel styled her hair into a sleek straight blowout "inspired by the early 2000 Tom Ford Gucci campaigns."

"When you look at all of the Gucci references during the Tom Ford era, everything had a certain sleekness that exuded freedom. Tom knew how to bring strength and confidence with his clothes to make a woman feel sexy. That's exactly what I wanted to do with the hair," Abergel tells PEOPLE.

Addison Rae attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed the gala would be back in two parts after the 2020 Met Gala was indefinitely postponed — and ultimately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the release states.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022 and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.