Fans on TikTok speculate that Ariana Grande dedicated her R.E.M. Beauty “Pickin Petals” lip oil to the late musician and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away in 2018

Does One of Ariana Grande's Lip Oils Pay Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller? Here's Why Some Fans Think So

Ariana Grande appears to be paying tribute to her late ex Mac Miller through R.E.M. Beauty.

According to Arianators (as Grande's fanbase refers to themselves), the singer's "Pickin Petals" lip oil from her beauty line is an ode to the rapper, who passed away from an accidental overdose in September 2018 at age 26.

The source of this speculation is beauty TikToker Kaylie Vazquez who, on July 6, posted a video of her testing out the product – and sharing her theory.

"When you get the R.E.M. Beauty lip oil 'Pickin Petals' and realize Ari keeps dropping us little reminders of Mac," Vazquez wrote in a video set to Miller and Grande's single "The Way."

Miller's lyrics – "I'm thinking 'bout her every second, every hour/ Do my singing in the shower/ Picking petals off the flowers like" — can be heard in the clip, with the last line seemingly an indicator that Grande took inspiration from their duet.

Fans agreed with Vazquez in the comments, with one writing, "Omg i never even noticed this now I need."

The "Pickin Petals" Essential Drip Lip Oil, which is a part of her line's (sold out) "chapter 3: on your collar" collection, is described on the site as a "sheer peachy pink with rosy scent & chamomile."

The Wicked star launched her beauty line in 2019 and has since launched four releases, including her newly dropped "chapter 4: out of body" collection.

This wouldn't be the first time Grande, 29, has referenced the late Circles rapper in her work.

In 2019, following the release of her fifth album Thank U, Next, fans suspected that its eighth track "Ghostin" was about Miller.

Fans believed the track was about her guilt for having lingering feelings for Miller while in a relationship with now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Aside from the lyrics, fans also believed that Grande sampled the instrumental from Miller's song "2009" and shared similarities with his track "Cinderella", which is confirmed to be about the pop star.

Grande has also paid tribute to the late rapper many times since his death.

One day after Miller was pronounced dead, the "7 rings" singer mourned his death with a black-and-white Instagram photo of the artist staring into the camera with a pair of sneakers, presumably Grande's, resting between his legs.

A week later, Grande shared an Instagram video of Miller remembering their time together.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do," she wrote.

"you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

And in her 2019 song "Thank U, Next," Grande listed him among those she had gratitude for, writing, "Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm/ 'Cause he was an angel."

In a 2020 interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, Grande also praised Miller's drive and music.

"I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door," Grande told Lowe during the interview.