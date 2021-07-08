Fans Praise Kourtney Kardashian for Sharing an 'Unedited' Thong Bikini Photo: 'Way to Empower'

Kourtney Kardashian's fans have been praising her for her latest thong bikini pic after noticing the photo seemed to be unretouched.

Kardashian's wellness and lifestyle website, Poosh, shared the revealing swimsuit photo of the star's backside to promote an article about getting an "instant butt lift" by doing Pilates exercises. Since Kardashian is no stranger to posting butt-baring bikini pics, her eagle-eyed followers soon noticed that the photo appeared to show her backside exactly as it is, with no airbrushing involved.

They absolutely loved it.

"Way to empower the natural women body!! Love this 🙌❤️," one fan commented. Someone else said, "It's so good to see celebs with cellulite."

"I love the untouched photos! Amazing! 🔥," another fan wrote. A commenter praised: I love that the little dimples were kept! It's so natural and so beautiful 😍."

Kardashian, 42, hasn't been afraid to keep things real when it comes to her body. During lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star admitted she gained a few pounds in an effort to shut down ongoing pregnancy speculation in her comments.

"I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,' " she told viewers during a Poosh YouTube video. "I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently, and that's my body, and I'm proud of it so that's how I respond to the negative comments."

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In another instance, when someone assumed Kardashian was pregnant, the mom of three clapped back to say she's proud of her curves.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kardashian — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick — wrote at the time.