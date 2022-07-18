Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dress Strikes Comparisons to Her Wedding Planner Courthouse Look

Jennifer Lopez wore two gorgeous dresses for her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck — and her fans are having a field day with the style memes



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged wedding vows at Las Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel over the weekend, and fans are going wild on social media breaking down her bridal style.

One of Lopez's looks is drawing comparisons to Mary Fiore, her beloved character in the The Wedding Planner. In the 2001 romantic comedy directed by Adam Shankman, Mary almost marries the wrong man, before her true partner, Steve Edison, played by Matthew McConaughey, comes to the rescue.

In the film, Lopez's character wears a simple, bateau-neckline white dress, complete with veiled box hat for the courthouse affair with her soon-to-be jilted love Massimo, played by Justin Chambers. The look was compared to the dress Lopez, 52, wore on Saturday during her real wedding, with one fan commenting on Instagram, "Everyone was saying Maid in Manhattan I'm like nooo def Wedding Planner vibes."

And then of course the memes started, comparing the two looks as seen below from Danielle Peterson's pop culture Instagram account @hollabackcards.

Lopez had two dresses on hand for the small Vegas affair, the first, something old that held sentimental value for the bride.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez revealed as she showed off the classic, boatneck design in an emotional clip shared Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter announcing the couple's big news.

The singer and actress later changed into a high-fashion, stop-and-stare Zuhair Murad bridal gown in a room inside Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel. The dress was a white lace, off-the-shoulder design featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete her look.

Affleck, 49, wore a classic white tuxedo jacket from his closet. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April of last year with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color that is particularly symbolic to her.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," she shared at the time. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before their planned ceremony and ultimately split.

