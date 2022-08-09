This Handy Belt Bag Is Perfect for Traveling and Running Errands — and It's Just $22 at Amazon Today

Shoppers are flocking to this Amazon find this week — and it's surprisingly affordable (even without a deep discount) despite the fact that it "looks expensive."

This Zorfin belt bag, which is marked down, is a hit with shoppers, racking up more than 4,400 five-star ratings. The versatile piece comes in 24 colors and is "very similar to the Lululemon belt bag for half the cost," according to reviewers. And it's become so popular as of late that sales spiked by 33 percent, earning it a place on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart.

Amazon

Buy It! Zorfin Fanny Pack Belt Bag, $21.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The sleek bag features four pockets, including a section for storing cards, and an adjustable strap with a clip for easy removal. The hands-free bag can be worn around your waist like a fanny pack or draped across your torso like a crossbody. And it comes in 24 colors and prints.

Most reviewers stumbled upon the now-$22 accessory while searching for a trip-friendly bag. Thanks to its lightweight feel, roomy interior, versatility, and overall functionality, it's "the perfect travel solution," according to owners.

Several reviewers have chimed in, sharing the surprising number of items that fit inside the seemingly small bag, including devices, a wallet, passport, sunglasses, snacks, hand sanitizer, keys, and more. Many who don't like carrying around bulky bags prefer this light option. And several found it especially handy for sightseeing, trekking through airports, and visiting amusement parks.

"I've never owned a waist pack, but wanted one for a Disney trip," one reviewer wrote. This product was beyond perfect and easy to organize." To their surprise, they were able to fit everything they needed, plus a spare diaper into the bag. "It held much more than I thought it would. Can't wait to travel somewhere and use it again!"

Reviewers also love the bag for exercising, saying it's ideal for bike rides, walking, running, and hiking. And others found it useful for big events, like music festivals, as well as everyday activities like walking the dog or running errands. Even a wedding photographer gave it a rave review, saying they use it to hold all kinds of essentials when working.

Similarly, shoppers are impressed that it goes with so many outfits. They found it easy to style with casual dresses, jeans and T-shirts, leggings and workout wear, and more. It's no wonder it's one of Amazon's best-selling waist packs overall.

Amazon

Buy It! Zorfin Waterproof Fanny Pack, $18.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

The brand makes a few other styles that function similarly, including a longer belt bag with a larger capacity that's waterproof. It's received 1,500 five-star ratings, and is also on sale right now. There's also a $19 belt bag with 1,000 five-star ratings that closely resembles this popular choice, but it offers an additional hidden pocket that faces your body, keeping cards and cash tucked away.

Amazon

Buy It! Zorfin Hidden Pocket Fanny Pack, $18.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

And even if you're not planning to travel soon, the student in your life will no doubt love this clever find as they head back to school. Whether they're tailgating at a football game, heading to class, or just hanging out around campus, they'll find endless opportunities to put this gem to use.

There's no word on how long this Amazon deal will last, so be sure to snag it before the discount expires and the price goes back up. Fall is just around the corner, and this belt bag will be great for orchard visits, pumpkin picking, leaf peeping, and more.

Amazon

Buy It! Zorfin Fanny Pack Belt Bag, $21.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.