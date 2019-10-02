Fans Have Lots of Feelings About the Gown Kylie Jenner Wore to Hailey and Justin Bieber's Wedding

When fans got a first glimpse at the high-shine gold foiled cutout dress that Kylie Jenner wore to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s South Carolina nuptials, they didn’t hold back their opinions. And while some fans obsessed over Jenner’s metallic one shoulder design by Australian label J’Aton Couture, others felt that such a sexy gown wasn’t the most appropriate outfit choice for a wedding.

Pairing the sexy vintage dress with opulent Goshwara jewels, a crystal butterfly-shaped Judith Leiber purse, strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals and an Elizabeth Stone butterfly hair pin, Jenner, 22, made quite the style statement with her ensemble. Shortly after posting multiple photos of her outfit, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul got some praise in the comments.

“Honestly……… WOW,” the star’s older sister Khloé Kardashian said. Model Winnie Harlow wrote, “Come on Greek goddess of Gold 😍.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

But on Twitter, some people accused Jenner of selecting a gown that’s so eye-catching, it could have upstaged the bride.

“i cant believe kylie jenner wore that gold painted tin foil dress to justin’s wedding,” one Twitter user said.

Another person wrote: “Honestly If it was my wedding and Kylie Jenner showed up in that dress, I would just call it off and go home like what would be the point.”

“If someone tries to pull a Kylie Jenner move like this at my wedding….. they will kindly be escorted out with a red wine stain down the front of their dress,” a different Twitter user said.

Image zoom

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

But many other fans jumped to Jenner’s defense to say that they loved her gown and didn’t see any problem with her wearing it to Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding.

“The people complaining about the dress Kylie Jenner wore for Beiber’s wedding are just weird,” one person tweeted.

i cant believe kylie jenner wore that gold painted tin foil dress to justin’s wedding — princess peach (@undo_maggie) October 2, 2019

Honestly If it was my wedding and Kylie Jenner showed up in that dress , I would just call it off and go home like what would be the point — Chloe ♡ (@ChloeAshe1) October 2, 2019

If someone tries to pull a Kylie Jenner move like this at my wedding….. they will kindly be escorted out with a red wine stain down the front of their dress. https://t.co/xESlZRLWm7 — Haley Rowell (@haley_rowell) October 2, 2019

kylie jenner would not set a foot in my wedding wearing that dress — Ranya (@tweetingyaya) October 2, 2019

Someone else said: “Weighing in on the @KylieJenner gold dress debate. On my wedding day, I won’t care what my guests wear. Actually, I would hope they care about looking amazing on that day – especially if they’re rich and famous!”

“You’re inviting kylie Jenner did you expect her to come in wearing a boring dress lolololololol,” another fan tweeted.

Others compared Jenner’s gown to a work of art. “Kylie Jenner’s dress for Biebers’ wedding belongs in the louvre,” a fan said.

Weighing in on the @KylieJenner gold dress debate. On my wedding day, I won’t care what my guests wear. Actually, I would hope they care about looking amazing on that day – especially if they’re rich and famous! — Elif Geris (@RadioGeris) October 2, 2019

You’re inviting kylie Jenner did you expect her to come in wearing a boring dress lolololololol — ABZ 🐺 aka MAX KELLERMAN JR (@abz_swervo) October 2, 2019

Kylie Jenner’s dress for Biebers’ wedding belongs in the louvre — deniiii 🙂 (@turb0th0ughts) October 2, 2019

The debate surrounding the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s gown comes after PEOPLE confirmed news that Jenner and boyfriend of two years, Travis Scott, are taking a break from their relationship.

The couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, reportedly decided to give each other space several weeks ago, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source close to Jenner told PEOPLE. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Jenner and Scott have yet to publicly confirm the break.

The two first began dating after they were spotted cozying up together at Coachella in 2017.