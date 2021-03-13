One Detail on These $19 Lounge Shorts Make Them Way More Flattering Than Your Average Sweats

If there's anything we've learned fashion-wise over the past year, it's that comfort is key, regardless of the season. Even if you start to venture out more this spring, you'll still want some cozy pieces in your wardrobe to throw on for those days when zippers and buttons are too much to bear. And these $19 lounge shorts with nearly 800 five-star ratings on Amazon fit the bill.
Made from a super soft cotton and polyester blend, these high-waisted lounge shorts have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, pockets on both sides, and secured cuffs on the hemlines. You can choose from 22 colors and patterns, including everything from light gray and solid black to leopard print and tie-dye.
While you may decide to only wear these sweat shorts around the house with a comfy tee and slippers, you could also pair them with a simple white top, a denim jacket, and sneakers for a casual day of running errands. They may just become your new go-to bottoms for spring and summer.
"I absolutely LOVE these shorts," one reviewer shared. "I was looking for some comfy lounging shorts that are basically sweat-shorts, and these are exactly what I was wanting! They are even good if you throw on a sports bra and work out in them. The band around the waist is also thick and high-quality."
A second shopper added: "These are a nice weight, not too thick so perfect for wearing in the summer, too. I love the high waist and that the pockets lay flat. Not too short also. Really cute, and I will probably purchase more colors."
Most reviewers seem to agree that the high-waist silhouette makes these lounge shorts way more flattering than your average sweats. And that's the mindset we're bringing to fashion this spring — comfort with a side of style. Shop the Famulily lounge shorts on Amazon below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.