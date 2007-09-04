Fall Trend Alert: Belted Purple Dresses

We already know that belts are going to be big for fall, and purple is one of the hot colors of the season — so why not a chic belted purple dress? Keep it monochromatic with self-belt like Debra Messing (in Gaultier) or Penelope Cruz (in Christian Dior), or get bold with a contrasting belt like Diane Kruger’s patent addition to her Gaultier dress. Here are a few of our favorites worth snapping up!