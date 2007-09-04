Fall Trend Alert: Belted Purple Dresses
PNP/ WENN; Brian Lindensmith/abaca; Goff/INF
We already know that belts are going to be big for fall, and purple is one of the hot colors of the season — so why not a chic belted purple dress? Keep it monochromatic with self-belt like Debra Messing (in Gaultier) or Penelope Cruz (in Christian Dior), or get bold with a contrasting belt like Diane Kruger’s patent addition to her Gaultier dress. Here are a few of our favorites worth snapping up!
For a Splurge:
Try this Sabrina taffeta dress, $240 from jcrew.com, with this suede sash belt, $58 at bananarepublic.com. Or skip the accessorizing and get this Kyumi belted long sleeve dress, $259 at revolveclothing.com.
For a Steal:
Try this Forever 21 Gathered Knit Tunic, $23 at forever21.com, with this black patent belt, $9 at forever21.com. Or grab this Isaac Mizrahi for Target Trapunto dress with belt, $50 at target.com.