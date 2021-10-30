Amazon Has an Entire Section of Customer-Loved Fall Sweaters Under $30 — Here Are 10 of the Best
If you're on the hunt for new sweaters this season, Amazon is the place to go for cute styles at affordable prices. The retailer has more than 3,000 sweaters available for under $30, including turtlenecks, crewnecks, vests, and sweater dresses. Since there are so many styles to choose from, we browsed the vast under-$30 sweaters section and narrowed it down to 10 customer-loved options that are too good to pass up.
Whether you're looking for a classic cardigan, a versatile pullover, or even a trendy knit vest, you'll find it in Amazon's massive fashion selection. Below, check out 10 of the best fall- and winter-ready sweaters going for under $30 on Amazon.
Shop Fall Sweaters Under $30
- Lark & Ro Ribbed Long-Sleeve Polo Fitted Sweater, $22.10 (orig. $33)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan, $22.90
- Lark & Ro Balloon-Sleeve Sweater, $23.90 (orig. $39)
- Wiholl Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $23.99
- Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $25.10
- Pink Queen Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $25.48 (orig. $44.98)
- Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $26.20
- Daily Ritual Fine Gauge Stretch Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $29.90
- Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Cotton Crew Pullover Sweater, $29.90
- Safrisior Oversized Houndstooth Knit Sweater Vest, $29.99
Every wardrobe needs a throw-on-and-go cardigan, so if you don't already have one, we recommend the Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan. It comes in 27 colors and patterns, each made with a cozy blend of cotton, modal, and polyester. The cardigan has a deep V neckline, ribbing around the cuffs and hemline, and six functional buttons down the front.
"This cardigan is very nice and soft," a reviewer wrote. "The fit is perfect. I'm larger in the chest area, and this size fits perfectly. It looks great with jeans and boots or nice slacks and heels. You can't go wrong with this item!"
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan, $22.90; amazon.com
If you're starting to spend more time in public again this fall and winter, consider adding the Pink Queen Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress to your closet for an easy put-together look. It comes in 24 colors and patterns, including neutrals, jewel tones, and animal prints. The sweater dress has an oversized turtleneck collar, side pockets, and ribbing around the cuffs and hemline — but the best part is that it's currently going for 43 percent off its original price.
"I have ordered three of these so far and plan to order more," a shopper said. "They are comfortable, flattering, and I can wear them with leggings and look very put together. I add a belt or dress them up with a headband and some jewelry... Or I don't! And I still look cute. Everyone at work really thinks I'm spending a ton of money on designer items, but honestly I'm just smart shopping."
Buy It! Pink Queen Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $25.48 (orig. $44.98); amazon.com
Finishing off our list with the ultimate staple piece, the Daily Ritual Mockneck Pullover Sweater is "flattering in all of the right places," according to one reviewer. It'smade from a warm viscose and polyester blend, with raglan-style stitching below the shoulders and ribbing around the mockneck collar, cuffs, and hemline. Available in 14 colors, the sweater can be worn on its own in the fall or layered under a jacket for extra warmth once winter rolls around.
"I was completely shocked at how much I loved this sweater as soon as it arrived," a second shopper said. "It fit exactly how I wanted it to. Not tight, but not too big. Right in the middle. The quality is so much better than I expected. I'm very happy with my purchase and would absolutely buy another."
Buy It! Daily Ritual Fine Gauge Stretch Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $29.90; amazon.com
Before word gets out about these incredible sweater deals, be sure to grab your favorites to prepare for the winter ahead. Check out Amazon's entire section of under-$30 sweaters here.
