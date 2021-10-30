Amazon Has an Entire Section of Customer-Loved Fall Sweaters Under $30 — Here Are 10 of the Best

If you're on the hunt for new sweaters this season, Amazon is the place to go for cute styles at affordable prices. The retailer has more than 3,000 sweaters available for under $30, including turtlenecks, crewnecks, vests, and sweater dresses. Since there are so many styles to choose from, we browsed the vast under-$30 sweaters section and narrowed it down to 10 customer-loved options that are too good to pass up.