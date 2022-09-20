If You Buy One Thing This Fall, Make It This Easy-to-Layer Dress Style — Available on Amazon for Under $40

Dressing for fall weather, which can swing from hot and sunny one day to cool and crisp the next, isn't easy — but there are options galore if you know where to look.

Mini dresses that are breezy, flowy, and easy to layer, are perfect for all kinds of weather and occasions. When temperatures dip, style any of these Amazon finds with tights, boots, jackets, and scarves to create a whole new look and stay warm. They're polished enough for the office, family get-togethers, or a night out. And here's the most impressive part: They're all under $40.

Fall Mini Dresses Under $40

Amazon's Best-Sellers, Movers and Shakers, and New Releases charts are all packed with mini dresses right now. The lists reflect what shoppers are gravitating towards, so it's clear that these styles are having a moment. In fact, Amoretu long-sleeve tiered flowy dress is one of Amazon's best-selling clothing items overall, beating out not only dresses, but thousands of other fall fashion items.

The tiered dress has earned 30,000 five-star ratings from buyers who love its flattering design, comfortable feel, and overall look. It comes in 44 colors (some with short sleeves), including autumnal shades like caramel and burgundy. And while this deal lasts, the mini is 33 percent off and marked down to $31.

Amazon

Buy It! Amoretu Women's Long-Sleeve Tiered Flowy Dress, $30.98 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Belongsci's mini-shift dress with 42,000 five-star ratings is another top seller. The on-sale dress is Amazon's best-selling casual dress overall. The versatile piece has a loose shape that's both comfortable and chic, according to reviewers. It comes in 45 colors and prints, and its tiered bell sleeves add some punch to its otherwise simple design.

Owners love its roomy shape and its classic, elegant look. And several described it as "perfect" for fall. While many purchased it in black, other hues like green, wine red, and navy are also great choices for the months ahead. And for a limited time, shoppers can get it for $30, which is 41 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Belongsci Women's V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon reviewers also love PrettyGarden tie waist dress, which is another that's currently marked down. This mini comes in 25 colors and it features a knit material, so it's soft and stretchy, making it one of the coziest on the list. Several owners revealed that they received "so many compliments" when they wore it. And many love to pair it with knee-high or over-the-knee boots in the fall and winter. The waist-accentuating find is going for $38 right now thanks to a 15 percent off coupon that can be stacked on top of the sale price — resulting in double discounts.

Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Women's Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Knit Dress, $32.20 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

For those loving the styles with dramatic sleeves, the Exlura square neck puff sleeve dress is another to consider. The now-$39 piece features a smocked back that stretches to fit your exact shape and size, and its poofy sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder, depending on your preference. It's a little more elevated and fashion-forward than some of the more casual styles, making it a great choice for parties or special occasions.

The A-line number is Amazon's second best-selling dress overall, and it's received 2,400 five-star ratings. Reviewers have lavished it with praise, calling it their "favorites dress ever" and their "best Amazon find." If you're ready to see what all of the hype is about, now's a great time to snag it while it's going for less.

Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Women's Square Neck Puff Sleeve Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

There are even more mini dresses to wear now through autumn and winter that are scattered throughout Amazon's fashion section. Start your browsing there or shop some of the most popular ones below.

Amazon

Buy It! Weeso Women's Knit Square Neck Dress, $27.19; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Naggoo Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Aokosor Long Sleeve Ruffle V-Neck Dress, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cosonsen Women's Deep V-Neck Mini Skater Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Women's Tie Neck Ruffle Tiered Mini Dress, $37.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Women's Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.