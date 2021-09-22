Amazon Has Hundreds of Cute Fall Jackets for Under $50 — Here Are the 5 Best
September 22 marks the official first day of fall, and that means it's time to pull out your favorite in-between jackets. Whether you prefer simple, solid-colored outerwear or statement coats, Amazon has tons of cute fall jackets for when it's not cold enough for a parka, but still chilly enough for an extra layer.
We found five top-rated options for under $50, and all of them could be in heavy rotation in your closet this fall. Our list includes affordable fall coats in all different styles, including a utility jacket, fleeces, and even a lightweight puffer. Keep scrolling through to check out the five best under-$50 fall jackets available to shop on Amazon.
Shop Fall Jackets Under $50
Related Items
Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket
If you're looking for a casual, everyday fleece, you can't go wrong with the $23 Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket. It comes in 19 colors and patterns and is available in sizes XS through XXL. The top-rated jacket is made from mid-weight fleece, and it has a zipper up the front, zippered side pockets, and a fold-over collar.
"I loved the first fleece jacket I bought so much that I decided to get two more," one reviewer wrote. "I love them and have been wearing them every day for months now. They are warm and soft. The fabric is high quality and seems like it will last. The zippers are high quality as well and are holding up to lots of wear."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket, $22.90; amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket
Nothing says classic fall like an olive green utility jacket, and you can get one from Amazon Essentials for $36. If olive isn't your thing, it comes in seven additional colors, each made from a machine-washable blend of cotton and elastane. It also has an interior drawstring to cinch the waist, four front pockets, a zippered closure, and additional buttons.
"I am extremely satisfied with this utility jacket," a shopper said. "It feels very sturdy, but is still comfortable on the skin. I love that it has all the pockets and the waist cinching string, so I can have the waist nipped in a little if I want. Very cute and functional."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket, $35.90; amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket
When it comes to puffers, shoppers recommend the number-one best-selling Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket. You can choose from 14 colors and patterns, each made from 100 percent polyester with synthetic filling. The jacket has zippered pockets, elasticized cuffs, and a stand-up collar. Plus, you can pack it up into the included drawstring carrying bag for easy travel.
"This is a great lightweight jacket for a cool but not cold day, unless you layer it with a sweatshirt or sweater," a reviewer shared. "It does a good job blocking the wind and has a roomy yet flattering fit."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket, $39.90; amazon.com
Goodthreads Faux-Shearling Snap-Front Coat
For an especially stylish wardrobe addition, consider the Goodthreads Faux-Shearling Snap-Front Coat. It's made from a super soft fleece material with buttons up the front, side pockets, and ribbed fabric around the cuffs and the collar. The hemline hits around the mid-thigh area for extra coverage.
"This is my new favorite piece of clothing," a shopper wrote. "I love that the length covers the hips for additional warmth, and I really like the securely attached snaps. All of the finish work on the jacket is high quality. I smile every time I put this jacket on — it's so cozy and soft, like a nice big warm hug."
Buy It! Goodthreads Faux-Shearling Snap-Front Coat, $41.08; amazon.com
Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
If you prefer jackets with hoods, the Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket does the trick. It's made from cozy fleece with a zipper up the front, zippered side pockets, and fabric bands around the cuffs and the hemline. You can choose from four rich fall colors and sizes XS through XXL.
"This is a nice, cozy jacket and surprisingly warm," a customer said. "It's great for running errands. The fit is nice — easily goes over a heavier sweater. It has nice deep pockets, and the hood actually stays up when I need it to."
Buy It! Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket, $49.90; amazon.com
- Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Floors and Grout Were Before Cleaning with This Shark Steam Mop
- Amazon Has Hundreds of Cute Fall Jackets for Under $50 — Here Are the 5 Best
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score a Triple Discount on This 'Dyson-Like' Cordless Vacuum
- Even Professional Cleaners Swear by This Steam Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon