Amazon Just Launched Fall Style Guides for Every Occasion — Here Are 24 Top-Rated Pieces for Under $40

Shop clothes, shoes, and accessories for office days, lounging at home, outdoor adventures, and nights out
By Eden Lichterman
August 12, 2021 06:00 AM
Even if you're up to speed with the biggest fall fashion trends, it can be difficult to translate that style inspiration into outfits for specific occasions. That's why Amazon created fall style guides for four different fashion categories — office days, lounging at home, outdoor adventures, and nights out — and we found the best under-$40 clothes, shoes, and accessories in each section. 

If you're heading back into the office this fall, you'll need a few key pieces to mix and match with the basics in your wardrobe. This Goodthreads ruffled button-down shirt puts an elevated twist on the classic professional blouse, while this short-sleeved sweater from The Drop is perfect for in-between fall weather. You can even score a pair of top-rated faux leather booties for $24. 

For those of you who are sticking with the stay-at-home lifestyle, you can get a new loungewear set complete with a cropped crew neck sweatshirt and a pair of high-waisted joggers for $31. You can also score a pair of customer-loved Dearfoams scuff slippers for just under $40. And for the days when you do venture outside, Amazon has you covered with a Columbia full-zip fleece jacket and a pair of breathable joggers

Finishing off with night-out style, this Daily Ritual off-the-shoulder tunic will keep you warm while still showing some skin. You can also grab a pair of faux-leather flare leggings and a faux-leather top-handle purse to complete the look. 

Keep scrolling through to check out trendy clothes, shoes, and accessories under $40 for every occasion you have coming up this fall. 

Shop Office-Ready Fall Fashion 

Shop At-Home Fall Fashion

Shop Outdoorsy Fall Fashion

Shop Night-Out Fall Fashion 

