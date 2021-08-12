Amazon Just Launched Fall Style Guides for Every Occasion — Here Are 24 Top-Rated Pieces for Under $40
Even if you're up to speed with the biggest fall fashion trends, it can be difficult to translate that style inspiration into outfits for specific occasions. That's why Amazon created fall style guides for four different fashion categories — office days, lounging at home, outdoor adventures, and nights out — and we found the best under-$40 clothes, shoes, and accessories in each section.
If you're heading back into the office this fall, you'll need a few key pieces to mix and match with the basics in your wardrobe. This Goodthreads ruffled button-down shirt puts an elevated twist on the classic professional blouse, while this short-sleeved sweater from The Drop is perfect for in-between fall weather. You can even score a pair of top-rated faux leather booties for $24.
For those of you who are sticking with the stay-at-home lifestyle, you can get a new loungewear set complete with a cropped crew neck sweatshirt and a pair of high-waisted joggers for $31. You can also score a pair of customer-loved Dearfoams scuff slippers for just under $40. And for the days when you do venture outside, Amazon has you covered with a Columbia full-zip fleece jacket and a pair of breathable joggers.
Finishing off with night-out style, this Daily Ritual off-the-shoulder tunic will keep you warm while still showing some skin. You can also grab a pair of faux-leather flare leggings and a faux-leather top-handle purse to complete the look.
Keep scrolling through to check out trendy clothes, shoes, and accessories under $40 for every occasion you have coming up this fall.
Shop Office-Ready Fall Fashion
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, $22.40
- Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress, $29.50
- The Drop Cindy Short Puff Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $29.90
- Goodthreads Lightweight Poplin Ruffle Button-Front Shirt, $30.90
- Amazon Essentials Microsuede Ankle Boot, $24.06
- Ant Expedition Small Crossbody Bag, $32.99
Shop At-Home Fall Fashion
- Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $19.90
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Open V-Neck Hooded Sweatshirt, $20.90
- Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Jogger Pant, $21.30
- Zesica Long-Sleeve Crop Top and Pants 2-Piece Set, $30.59 (orig. $35.99)
- Herschel Elmer Beanie Cap, $19.54
- Dearfoams Fireside Water-Resistant Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper, $39.99 (orig. $69)
Shop Outdoorsy Fall Fashion
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Plaid Flannel Shirt, $20.90
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Bootcut Jeans, $23.60 (orig. $24.99)
- Grace Karin Long-Sleeve Open-Front Cardigan with Pockets, $29.99
- Anrabess Long Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Pullover Sweater, $30.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- Daily Ritual Stretch Tencel Relaxed-Fit Drawstring Jogger Pant, $34.90
- Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $60)
Shop Night-Out Fall Fashion
- Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Off-the-Shoulder Tunic, $28.90
- Goodthreads Fluid Twill Notch Neck Tiered Mini Dress, $35.90
- The Drop Tami Leather-Look Stretch Kick-Flare Legging, $39.90
- The Drop Vivienne Padded Shoulder Balloon-Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater, $39.90
- The Drop Eloise Long-Sleeve Twist-Front Cozy Cropped Sweater, $39.90
- The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, $39.90
Amazon Just Launched Fall Style Guides for Every Occasion — Here Are 24 Top-Rated Pieces for Under $40
