10 Gorgeous Fall Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

Just like pumpkin spice everything, fall fashion is about to be everywhere. And you shouldn't wait until the official start of autumn to embrace the looks of the season.

Amazon's new arrivals section is packed with cute fall clothes, including tons of versatile dresses that you can wear into autumn. And some of the best finds, like minis and maxis from popular brands, are going for less than $50.

Fall Dresses Under $50

These dresses are great transitional pieces to wear now, while it's still warm in many areas of the country. Most of them feature flowy shapes and lightweight fabrics, and nearly all can be layered with jackets, sweaters, tights, and boots as temperatures start to drop.

The perfect example is Grecerelle's loose drawstring-waist maxi dress. The airy piece is perfect for a sunny day, but once the air becomes crisp, you can add a cardigan to stay warm. The pretty find is marked down to $29 and comes in 34 prints, many of which feature warm shades of red, brown, and gold. And thanks to a touch of spandex, this dress will move with you while you're apple picking, visiting a winery, or enjoying a tailgate party.

Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle Women's Loose V-Neck Printed Maxi Dress, $28.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Another style that's just as versatile is Kranda's smocked maxi dress, which is also stretchy and comfortable. The maxi dress offers an elasticized bodice that extends to fit your unique shape at the bust and waist. Its flutter sleeves don't constrict arms, and its flowy shape makes it easy to wear, too. The short-sleeve dress comes in 17 colors and prints, including a basic black that you can wear to just about anything. Throw it on for work and brunch with friends, or save it for Thanksgiving.

Amazon

Buy It! Kranda Women's Smocked Maxi Dress, $39.98 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Shoppers that prefer a shorter style can scoop up Dokotoo's split V-neck ruffle dress in one of 31 colors and prints. The long-sleeve number comes in floral and leopard prints, plus gorgeous shades of navy, olive, emerald green, and maroon. It also features a touch of spandex, and it comes with an elastic waist and cuffs.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress, $31.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

You can wear it on its own or style it with a vest, blazer, boots, and scarves for crisper weather. Owners love its subtle ruffles and elevated look, saying it looks more high-end than its price tag suggests. One buyer even called it their "best find on Amazon."

And for those after something a bit more formal — say a wedding guest dress — there's Floerns' wrap maxi dress. The elegant piece features an adjustable tie to accentuate your waist and comes in six pretty prints, including this rusty brown floral pattern.

Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Women's Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress, $43.99; amazon.com

Style it with heels and glam jewelry for a party or wedding, or wear it with your favorite boots and a denim jacket for something more casual, like a family dinner or get-together with friends. Reviewers describe the $44 find as "just beautiful" and "lovely."

These fall finds are just the start. There are thousands of new arrivals in Amazon's Fashion department, and several more options curated below. Popular prints, colors, and sizes tend to move fast, so don't delay. And some dresses are already on sale despite their recent release, so grab them for less while you can.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Split V-Neck Ruffle Dress, $36.96; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kranda Women's Smocked Maxi Dress, $39.98 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LookbookStore Women's Tiered Short Sleeve Denim Dress, $42.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Women's Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress, $43.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Women's Bodycon Sweater Knit Dress, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle Women's Ruched Bodycon T-Shirt Dress, $32.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Women's Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $32.39 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress, $31.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Women's Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle Women's Loose V-Neck Printed Maxi Dress, $28.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.