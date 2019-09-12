Amazon Just Revealed Its Fashion Editors’ Favorite Picks for Fall — Including Super Cute $25 Heels

Image zoom

Fall is officially under two weeks away, which means it’s almost time to put away your summer dresses and finally pull out those cozy sweaters and cute ankle boots you’ve been itching to wear. It’s without question that every wardrobe can use an update now and then, but if you don’t know what’s “in” or what staples you’re missing this season, Amazon’s fashion editors are here to help.

The retail giant recently revealed its fashion editors’ favorite fall finds on the site, all under $100 — and most under $50. The picks are all from Amazon brands (like Daily Ritual, The Drop, and Amazon Essentials), and if they’re not on your radar, they should be. Tons of garments from Amazon’s in-house fashion labels have been rising in popularity recently, whether it’s from an influencer’s Drop collection or ultra comfy essentials with thousands of reviews.

The editors’ picks includes a variety of items that are great for everyday wear when the days turn brisk, including this under-$35 utility jacket made from 97 percent cotton that comes in six colors. They also selected this classy wool jacket from Daily Ritual, which features an open collar that exposes its inner lining.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Utility Jacket, $32; amazon.com; Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat, $99; amazon.com

Editors also highlighted these super cute, $25 leopard-print heels (they come in other colors, too) that can easily dress up any outfit. Scroll down to shop the rest of Amazon Fashion’s picks, and get excited for fall!

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Two Strap Heeled Sandal, $25; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Women’s Phoebe Long Sleeve Turtleneck Fitted T-Shirt, $19.90; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Tencel Utility Shirt, $29; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Newport Adjustable Crossbody Camera Bag, $44.90; amazon.com