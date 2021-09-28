17 Fall Trends You Can't Resist (and the Perfect Pieces to Buy)
Whether you want to make a small tweak or a total overhaul, we've got the cutest, most on-trend finds at every price point
Faux Leather
Opt for a luxe-looking wardrobe piece without a huge investment. Try it in a tan or brown hue for a really of-the-moment look!
Buy It! Aritzia Blazer, $228; aritzia.com, Abercrombie & Fitch Leggings, $69; abercrombie.com
Oversized Striped Sweater
A comfy knit is always a seasonal must-have. The oversized stripe (and shape!) makes this a stand-out go-to.
Buy It! Cos Sweater, $125; cosstores.com
Baroque Pearls
Not your classic pearls! These natural-shaped baubles look extra cool when paired with gold chains.
Buy It! Kenneth Jay Lane Necklace, $44 ; theoutnet.com, Monica Vinader Earrings, $295 ; monicavinader.com
Sweater Vest
You'll be surprised by how many ways you'll wear this sleeveless sweater this season. Try it over a turtleneck – or add an oversized button-down underneath.
Buy It! Massimo Dutti Sweater Vest, $129; massimodutti.com
Suede
The tactile material is perfect for pairing with all of fall's favorite pieces (faux leather included!), especially in a rich hue.
Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Bag, $278; rebeccaminkoff.com, Ann Taylor Belt, $69.50; anntaylor.com
Collared Knits
Polo-inspired knits add a little fun to a simple pullover.
Buy It! Boden Sweater, $98; bodenusa.com
Wide-Leg Denim
Although skinny jeans will never be out of style, this season it's all about the wider leg. Try a high-waist cut like this pair.
Buy It! Warp + Weft Jeans, $118; warpweftworld.com
Ruffle Collar Blouse
These trend-forward tops are an easy way to take update your look. Pair them with everything from jeans to dress pants or midi skirt. Either way, you won't regret adding a little flounce to your wardrobe this fall.
Buy It! H&M top, $20; hm.com, Marks & Spencer top, $60; marksandspencer.com
Puffy Clutch
This chic bag trend is an easy way to add a little edge to any look and is perfect for day or night.
Buy It! Steve Madden Bag, $49; stevemadden.com
Utility-Inspired
The classic look of the utilitarian trend is still in full force. Look pieces with flap-front pockets and clean lines.
Buy It! Banana Republic Dress, $149; bananarepublic.com, Gap Shirt Jacket, $148; gap.com
Zippered Knit
Whether a three-quarter or half-zip, this casual and cool piece is definitely a must-have!
Buy It! J.Crew Cashmere Sweater, $298;jcrew.com
Pleats
The folded fabric is a fun way to add a little playfulness to your wardrobe this fall. Try it in an A-line dress (optimum for layering) or opt for a midi skirt. Both are perfect for pairing with your favorite booties!
Buy It! Banana Republic Dress, $159; bananarepublic.com, Current Air Skirt, $120; currentair.com
Check Blazer
This classic will be a go-to statement-maker this season – and is surprisingly versatile!
Buy It! Express Blazer, $158; express.com
Corduroy
You'll see this lush fabric everywhere this fall, from oversized shirt jackets and trousers to dresses and skirts.
Buy It! American Eagle Shirt Jacket, $79.95; ae.com, Everlane Pants, $88; everlane.com
Quilting
A thin quilted jacket (like this bone-colored one) is perfect for layering under a blazer or coat for some extra warmth. Or try the trend in a hoodie or dress for a sporty and trendy look.
Buy It! Madewell Hoodie, $72 ; madewell.com, Mango Jacket, $79.99; mango.com
Rib Knit Sweater Dress
You'll throw on this this button-front midi dress over and over again. Wear it with sneakers for a cool and casual look or to-the-knee boots for a more polished dressed-up look.
Buy It! Club Monaco Dress, $229; clubmonaco.com