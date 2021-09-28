17 Fall Trends You Can't Resist (and the Perfect Pieces to Buy)

Whether you want to make a small tweak or a total overhaul, we've got the cutest, most on-trend finds at every price point

By Sarah Ball September 28, 2021 09:00 AM
Faux Leather

Opt for a luxe-looking wardrobe piece without a huge investment. Try it in a tan or brown hue for a really of-the-moment look!

Buy It! Aritzia Blazer, $228; aritzia.com, Abercrombie & Fitch Leggings, $69; abercrombie.com

Oversized Striped Sweater

A comfy knit is always a seasonal must-have. The oversized stripe (and shape!) makes this a stand-out go-to.

Buy It! Cos Sweater, $125; cosstores.com

Baroque Pearls

Not your classic pearls! These natural-shaped baubles look extra cool when paired with gold chains.

Buy It! Kenneth Jay Lane Necklace, $44 ; theoutnet.com, Monica Vinader Earrings, $295 ; monicavinader.com

Sweater Vest

You'll be surprised by how many ways you'll wear this sleeveless sweater this season. Try it over a turtleneck – or add an oversized button-down underneath.

Buy It! Massimo Dutti Sweater Vest, $129; massimodutti.com

Suede

The tactile material is perfect for pairing with all of fall's favorite pieces (faux leather included!), especially in a rich hue.

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Bag, $278; rebeccaminkoff.com, Ann Taylor Belt, $69.50; anntaylor.com

Collared Knits

Polo-inspired knits add a little fun to a simple pullover.

Buy It! Boden Sweater, $98; bodenusa.com

Wide-Leg Denim

Although skinny jeans will never be out of style, this season it's all about the wider leg. Try a high-waist cut like this pair.

Buy It! Warp + Weft Jeans, $118; warpweftworld.com

Ruffle Collar Blouse

These trend-forward tops are an easy way to take update your look. Pair them with everything from jeans to dress pants or midi skirt. Either way, you won't regret adding a little flounce to your wardrobe this fall.

Buy It! H&M top, $20; hm.com, Marks & Spencer top, $60; marksandspencer.com

Puffy Clutch

This chic bag trend is an easy way to add a little edge to any look and is perfect for day or night.

Buy It! Steve Madden Bag, $49; stevemadden.com

Utility-Inspired

The classic look of the utilitarian trend is still in full force. Look pieces with flap-front pockets and clean lines.

Buy It! Banana Republic Dress, $149; bananarepublic.com, Gap Shirt Jacket, $148; gap.com

Zippered Knit

Whether a three-quarter or half-zip, this casual and cool piece is definitely a must-have!

Buy It! J.Crew Cashmere Sweater, $298;jcrew.com

Pleats

The folded fabric is a fun way to add a little playfulness to your wardrobe this fall. Try it in an A-line dress (optimum for layering) or opt for a midi skirt. Both are perfect for pairing with your favorite booties!

Buy It! Banana Republic Dress, $159; bananarepublic.com, Current Air Skirt, $120; currentair.com

Check Blazer

This classic will be a go-to statement-maker this season – and is surprisingly versatile!

Buy It! Express Blazer, $158; express.com

Corduroy

You'll see this lush fabric everywhere this fall, from oversized shirt jackets and trousers to dresses and skirts.

Buy It! American Eagle Shirt Jacket, $79.95; ae.com, Everlane Pants, $88; everlane.com

Quilting

A thin quilted jacket (like this bone-colored one) is perfect for layering under a blazer or coat for some extra warmth. Or try the trend in a hoodie or dress for a sporty and trendy look.

Buy It! Madewell Hoodie, $72 ; madewell.com, Mango Jacket, $79.99; mango.com

Rib Knit Sweater Dress

You'll throw on this this button-front midi dress over and over again. Wear it with sneakers for a cool and casual look or to-the-knee boots for a more polished dressed-up look.

Buy It! Club Monaco Dress, $229; clubmonaco.com

By Sarah Ball