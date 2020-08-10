The country star's daughter Gracie McGraw, 23, just dyed her own hair bubblegum pink too

Faith Hill Dyes Her Hair Pink to Match Her Daughter's — and Husband Tim McGraw Is a Fan

Faith Hill's thinking pink!

The country superstar, 52, just switched up her hairstyle, and showed off her new bubblegum pink 'do on husband Tim McGraw's Instagram feed.

McGraw, who has been married to Hill since 1996, posted a photo of his wife, which was snapped by their daughter Gracie McGraw, 23. In the shot, Hill is sitting outside, smiling wide as she flaunts her glowing makeup-free skin and pink-highlighted hair styled in a French braid.

Her husband already seems to be a big fan of her new look. "Dang, I love this girl! 📷: Gracie," McGraw sweetly captioned the photo.

It appears Hill got some inspo from her daughter Gracie, who also debuted her own freshly-dyed pink hair in a series of Instagram photos posing with a friend on Sunday.

Fans of the country crooner also seem to be loving Hill's daring hair color choice and praised her for going barefaced on social media.

"She never ages!! Love you both!❤️" wrote one fan. Someone else commented, "She looks beautiful without makeup 💄."

Hill opened up to NewBeauty in 2017 about how her husband of over 20 years loves seeing her without an ounce of makeup on.