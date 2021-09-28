Amazon Shoppers Say They're Ditching Pricier Brands for This $35 Seamless Workout Set
Even on mornings when you snooze your alarm and have to rush out the door, there's just something about putting on a matching set that instantly puts a bit of pep in your step.
Whether it's a fake it 'til you make it mindset or not, a coordinating athleisure set does wonders for looking like you have it together and, you know, definitely didn't just wake up a half hour ago. For that reason, it's never a bad idea to add another one to your wardrobe — especially one that's as close as one click away at Amazon.
Meet the Fafofa Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set, the overall best-seller in the retailer's category of women's athletic clothing sets. The seamless style has racked up more than 1,800 perfect ratings and counting thanks to Amazon shoppers who say they're "going to buy every color."
Buy It! Fafofa Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set in Black, $29.99–$34.99; amazon.com
A quick look at the reviews for the coordinating set brings attention to the impressive quality at a $35 price point, with some customers comparing it to pricier brand names. "I had given up on seamless after multiple failures from Gymshark," one shopper said. "Seriously, these are amazing and no camel toe! They're squat proof and so flattering. I got a medium and they fit great… Not see-through at all anywhere."
The set is made from a ribbed spandex material that's both lightly compressive and moisture-wicking, making it ideal for sweaty workouts or just lounging around. The fully pull-on seamless design and removable padded cups allow the crop top bra to have a more customized and comfortable fit.
"I got this for working out and I'm obsessed," another reviewer said. "Not only is it cute for the gym, but I've worn it to do house chores inside and outside and I feel so put together. I will be buying more colors."
If your workout clothes could use a little pick me up, then head to Amazon to snag the shopper-approved set that comes in 11 colors. Feel free to snooze that alarm next time.
Buy It! Fafofa Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set in Pink, $29.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Fafofa Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set in Blue, $29.99–$34.99; amazon.com
- Amazon Shoppers Say They're Ditching Pricier Brands for This $35 Seamless Workout Set
- Meghan Markle Wore This Surprising Shoe Style Around New York City — and We Found Lookalikes at Nordstrom
- Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New Super Discounts — and They're All $10 and Under
- Walmart Put Over 1,800 Home, Kitchen, and Tech Items on Sale for Fall — and Prices Start at Just $8