Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with How Comfortable and Flattering This Bikini Is
Swimsuit season is finally upon us, and if you're still on the hunt for a cute and flattering bikini to add to your rotation, check out the Fafofa Cut-Out One Shoulder Bikini. It's racked up more than 1,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how comfortable and affordable it is.
Made from a super soft and stretchy nylon/spandex material, the fully-lined two-piece is completely seamless, so you don't have to worry about it digging into your skin. The bikini's top features a sleek one-shoulder design with a fashion-forward cut-out detail, plus removable padding, while the high-waisted bottoms are slightly cheeky (but "in a good way," according to one reviewer).
Sizes range from small to XL, and most shoppers say the suit fits true to size, though some recommend sizing up if you have a larger bust. You'll also want to be sure you follow the brand's care instructions, which say to handwash the bikini when it needs to be cleaned. One shopper made the mistake of throwing it in the washing machine and said it turned their clothes different colors.
It comes in 17 different colors and patterns — ranging from classic solids to fun animal prints — which may come in handy since numerous shoppers said they loved the swimsuit so much, they bought it in multiple colors. And with prices starting at just $6, you could easily stock your swimsuit drawer with several styles without breaking the bank.
While it's not uncommon to run into the issue of cheap swimsuits becoming sheer when wet, shoppers say that won't happen with this option. "This two-piece is so cute and flattering," one wrote "I got so many compliments when I posted pictures. I wore this on a boat all day. I love white swimsuits! I did remove the cups and didn't have any see-through problems."
Another person loved the bikini so much, they called it "perfect all around," before adding, "It was true to size and very comfortable. This is my favorite swimsuit!"
Ready to see what the hype is about? Shop the affordable bikini, below, before your next beach day.