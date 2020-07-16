This Retailer Has Thousands of Creative Face Shields for Kids and Adults — All Under $10
Who knew face shields could be so cute?
Face masks for the whole family have been on the market for a few months now, with seemingly every major retailer — from retail giant Target to exercise-wear guru Athleta — offering a slew of comfortable, colorful, and even customizable options specifically geared towards the younger crowd. You can even shop a variety of innovative face mask alternatives and accessories to provide a more comfortable fit, along with face coverings in lightweight materials, like bamboo, for summer.
But what’s harder to find online at the moment are face shields, which many people have started wearing as an additional precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Aside from not knowing where to shop for face shields, you also may be under the assumption that all the protective gear is clunky, basic, or boring. Erroneous! Mega-retailer Zazzle has thousands — literally — of decorative plastic face shield options for both kids and adults. From customizable unicorn designs and sports themes for kids to solid hues and styles brandished with funny quotes, the face shields at Zazzle match the breadth ofits face mask offerings.
Buy It! My Mom Made Me Wear This Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com
To make finding the right one easy for you, Zazzle organized its massive selection into different buckets, including: For Him, For Her, For Kids, Funny, Animal, and Business (just to name a few). You can even design your own to the extent of putting your own image across the front or just adding a simple monogram.
Buy It! Cute Cat Face Cartoon Face Shield, $9.50; zazzle.com
Face shields are not considered replacements for face masks — which the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention says everyone over the age of two should wear in public spaces — but they’re great extra tools, especially for kids resistant to wearing face coverings or those of us who have a hard time remembering not to touch our faces (guilty). You may also feel more comfortable going back to work, especially if you’re going to be face-to-face with customers or clients, with the additional layer of protection. For the best fit, the CDC explains, “If face shields are used without a mask, they should wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend to below the chin.”
Whether you’re shopping for a face shield for yourself, as a funny and topical gift for a friend, or as an extra safety measure for your little one, Zazzle is sure to have just the thing you’re looking for. The selection of reusable face shields all retail for $10 or less, and the creative options are almost endless. Make sure you disinfect your face shield after each wear, and remember they’re not recommended for infants or newborns.
Shop some of our favorite plastic face shields available at Zazzle below, or check out the entire bunch here.
For Kids
Buy It! Under the Sea Diving Mask Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com
Buy It! Golden Unicorn Personalized Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com
Buy It! Things That Move Vehicle Pattern Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com
Buy It! Super Hero Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com
For Adults
Buy It! Create-Your-Own Face Shield, $9.50; zazzle.com
Buy It! Whimsical Star Starry Night Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com
Buy It! Funny Mustache Face Shield, $9.50; zazzle.com
Buy It! Watercolor Flowers Personalized Face Shield, $9.50; zazzle.com
