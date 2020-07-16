Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Retailer Has Thousands of Creative Face Shields for Kids and Adults — All Under $10

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! My Mom Made Me Wear This Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Cute Cat Face Cartoon Face Shield, $9.50; zazzle.com

Face shields are not considered replacements for face masks — which the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention says everyone over the age of two should wear in public spaces — but they’re great extra tools, especially for kids resistant to wearing face coverings or those of us who have a hard time remembering not to touch our faces (guilty). You may also feel more comfortable going back to work, especially if you’re going to be face-to-face with customers or clients, with the additional layer of protection. For the best fit, the CDC explains, “If face shields are used without a mask, they should wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend to below the chin.”

Whether you’re shopping for a face shield for yourself, as a funny and topical gift for a friend, or as an extra safety measure for your little one, Zazzle is sure to have just the thing you’re looking for. The selection of reusable face shields all retail for $10 or less, and the creative options are almost endless. Make sure you disinfect your face shield after each wear, and remember they’re not recommended for infants or newborns.

Shop some of our favorite plastic face shields available at Zazzle below, or check out the entire bunch here.

For Kids

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Under the Sea Diving Mask Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Golden Unicorn Personalized Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Things That Move Vehicle Pattern Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Super Hero Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com

For Adults

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Create-Your-Own Face Shield, $9.50; zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Whimsical Star Starry Night Face Shield, $9.95; zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Funny Mustache Face Shield, $9.50; zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Watercolor Flowers Personalized Face Shield, $9.50; zazzle.com