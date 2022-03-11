Yes, You'll Need Face Masks for Spring Break Air Travel — Here's Where to Get Them
Although schools, restaurants, and entertainment venues are dropping mask mandates across the country, there's still one place where face coverings are required nationwide: airplanes.
This morning, the Transportation Security Administration extended its federal requirement that all travelers mask up while using public transportation — including trains, buses, and planes — through at least April 18. This marks the third extension made so far, and in a press release, TSA revealed that the decision is based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you're among the many excited travelers preparing for a spring break trip in the next few weeks, add face masks to your packing list alongside sunscreen and swimsuits. You'll need to wear face coverings in the airport and during your flight, so if your supplies are running low, now is the time to stock up.
Below, we highlighted popular picks from Amazon and celebrity-loved brands like Evolvetogether and Maskc.
Face Masks for Flying:
- Henry Mask Variety Pack of 4, $49.50; amazon.com
- SfAVEreak Black Face Mask, Pack of 50; $6 (orig. $12.52); amazon.com
- Honeywell Safety NIOSH-Approved, N95 Cup Mask, Pack of 20, $25.50 (orig. $34.49); amazon.com
- Evolvetogether Alberta Mask, Pack of 7, $8.97; evolvetogether.com
- Evolvetogether Kos Pink KN95 Masks, Pack of 7, $18.75; evolvetogether.com
- Maskc Neutral Variety Masks, Pack of 10, $18; maskc.com
- Maskc Black KF94 Face Masks, Pack of 10, $24 (orig. $36); maskc.com
- Maskc Stars Face Mask, Pack of 10, $12 (orig. $18); maskc.com
Finding comfortable face masks for travel is key because you'll be wearing them for hours at a time. Evolvetogether KN95 masks have a protective six-layer design but are still breathable, making them ideal for airport travel. Angelina Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jennifer Garner are just a few stars who have recently worn these masks, which are made with soft, breathable fabrics and feature like no-tug ear loops and bendable nose wires.
Luxe-looking disposable mask brand Maskc also has an A-list roster of customers, including Gigi Hadid and Hilary Duff, and we found several top-rated picks currently on sale. The brand's 10-pack of black KF94 masks is currently $12 off, and these fun star-print disposable masks are on sale for just $1.20 each.
Looking for face masks on Amazon? The origami-style masks that J.Lo and Chrissy Teigen both wear are available from the retailer. Even Oprah approves of them, calling the masks "breathable" and saying they don't mess up her lipstick. If you're looking to stock up in bulk, this 50-pack of disposable face masks is on sale for just $6 at Amazon, meaning each mask costs just 12 cents.
Ahead, shop eight celebrity-approved and customer-loved picks from Amazon, Evolvetogether, and Maskc, and continue to protect yourself and others by wearing them on planes.
Buy It! SfAVEreak Black Face Mask, Pack of 50; $6 (orig. $12.52); amazon.com
Buy It! Honeywell Safety NIOSH-Approved, N95 Cup Mask, Pack of 20, $25.50 (orig. $34.49); amazon.com
Buy It! Alberta Evolvetogether Mask, Pack of 7, $8.97; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether Kos Pink KN95 Masks, Pack of 7, $18.75; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Maskc Black KF94 Face Masks, Pack of 10, $24 (orig. $36); maskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Stars Face Mask, Pack of 10, $12 (orig. $18); maskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Neutral Variety Masks, Pack of 10, $18; maskc.com
Buy It! Henry Mask Variety Pack of 4, $49.50; amazon.com
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.
- Yes, You'll Need Face Masks for Spring Break Air Travel — Here's Where to Get Them
- Kendall Jenner Keeps Wearing This Unexpected Birkenstock That's Just as Comfy as Its Famous Sandal
- Kylie Jenner Is the Most Recent Famous Mom to Wear These Comfy and Supportive Compression Leggings
- Renee Zellweger's Bright Orange Pants Are Actually Easy to Style for Spring