A Fantastic Beasts Actor's Extravagant Fashion Statement Has Cast a Spell Over Everyone

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 08: Actor Ezra Miller attends the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" World Premiere at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on November 8, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Megan McCluskey
November 09, 2018 04:31 PM

In what may have been a nod to the swirling black Obscurus that his character transforms into in Fantastic Beasts, Ezra Miller arrived at the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald wearing a full-length black puffer coat dress.

The 26-year-old actor, who plays Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, walked the red carpet at the UGC Ciné Cité Bercy in Paris on Thursday decked out in a billowing jacket-dress hybrid complete with a cape, a hood, gloves and a dark red lip. The extravagant look was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, who is currently Valentino’s creative director, for a collaboration with Moncler.

Fans, of course, were instantly obsessed with Miller’s unique outfit. “Ezra Miller really dressed like a sassy sleeping bag last night & somehow managed to pull it off,” tweeted one admirer.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on Nov. 16.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.