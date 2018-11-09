A Fantastic Beasts Actor's Extravagant Fashion Statement Has Cast a Spell Over Everyone

In what may have been a nod to the swirling black Obscurus that his character transforms into in Fantastic Beasts, Ezra Miller arrived at the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald wearing a full-length black puffer coat dress.

The 26-year-old actor, who plays Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, walked the red carpet at the UGC Ciné Cité Bercy in Paris on Thursday decked out in a billowing jacket-dress hybrid complete with a cape, a hood, gloves and a dark red lip. The extravagant look was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, who is currently Valentino’s creative director, for a collaboration with Moncler.

Fans, of course, were instantly obsessed with Miller’s unique outfit. “Ezra Miller really dressed like a sassy sleeping bag last night & somehow managed to pull it off,” tweeted one admirer.

ezra miller really dressed like a sassy sleeping bag last night & somehow managed to pull it off pic.twitter.com/4oAJlTSV4d — Jess 🏹 (@worldreads) November 8, 2018

Ezra Miller brought GLAMOUR to the Fantastic Beasts sequel premiere in Paris today. pic.twitter.com/u12v478DpL — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 8, 2018

Ezra Miller is a rare and fascinating creature pic.twitter.com/hxlTlRD9Wb — God bless Eva Green's boobs (@hopelesslyysad) November 8, 2018

I mean, look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet pic.twitter.com/hkUv9BznwL — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) November 8, 2018

Friday mood via Ezra Miller. pic.twitter.com/2gxV7CXLKy — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) November 9, 2018

ONLY ezra miller could wear this and STILL be hot pic.twitter.com/EniAMNfFNj — ᴇᴠᴀɴɢᴇʟɪɴᴇ💉 (@stabmeloki) November 9, 2018

Do we even deserve Ezra Miller? pic.twitter.com/9ndsMh13Ro — Xisco Lozano (@XiscoLozdob) November 9, 2018

Ezra Miller’s red carpet look is what idealist 15 year old me thought current 28 year old me would have achieved by now. 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Lhy38wCH85 — 🌙🌊💜Salty Sea Witch 🖤🔮🕸 (@RemyBisse) November 9, 2018

ezra miller is a true icon pic.twitter.com/N7OEplmWfQ — sasha ︽✵︽ // -5 (@scxrlet_carter) November 9, 2018

Lizzie McGuire walked so that Ezra Miller could run pic.twitter.com/hU1YlTypxL — Lucy Jayne Ford 🍑 (@lucyj_ford) November 8, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on Nov. 16.