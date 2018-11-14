Ezra Miller Channels Hedwig the Owl on the Red Carpet and Harry Potter Fans Are Going Wild

Harry Potter fans are losing their minds over Ezra Miller‘s latest head-turning red carpet look.

The actor, 26, hit the red carpet at the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald in a Givenchy Haute Couture silk organza and goose feather cape draped over an off-white suit and leather boots inspired by Harry Potter character Hedwig the Owl.

Besides wearing the bold feather jacket, Miller also wore his hair spiked in various directions with some metallic silver glitter accented throughout. Then he added even more glitter under his eyes to complete the angelic owl-inspired look.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

But what was written on Miller’s hands is what really captured many fans’ attention.

As he posed on the red carpet, the actor turned his hands upwards to reveal one of the most iconic Harry Potter spells written in a triangular shape on his palms.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Miller wrote “Avada Kedavra” multiple times on both hands, which is the Killing Curse, known as one of the most powerful and sinister spells in the wizard world.

Fans immediately started going wild on Twitter when they realized the actor’s ode to the film series. “The existence of Ezra Miller is a blessing,” one person wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “The LOOKS that Ezra Miller is serving on all the Fantastic Beasts red carpets tho 👏🏻🔥 yaaaaaaaaasssssss hunny 💯.”

Miller also got tons of love from fans for his look at the Paris premiere of the film. As a nod to the swirling black Obscurus that his character Credence Barebone transforms to in Fantastic Beasts, the actor wore a billowing black jacket-dress complete with a cape, a hood worn up, gloves and a dark lip.

Geoffrey Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty

The extravagant ensemble was designed by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for a collaboration with Moncler.

One fan tweeted, “ONLY ezra miller could wear this and STILL be hot.”