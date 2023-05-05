This Is What Tan France and the Express Style Pros Are Shopping This Summer (Exclusive)

Walking into a store to shop for a new season can truly knock you down if you're easily overwhelmed. Colors! Silhouettes! Fits! It's a lot, and with ever-changing trends, shopping is more overwhelming than ever.

Fortunately, Tan France can help. The Queer Eye star is part of Express' collective of people whose entire mission is to make your shopping experience easier — and more fun.

Launched in July 2021, the Style Editor program offers fashion enthusiasts a way to style, inspire and earn commission on a special collection of seasonal assortments. For the summer season, Express' Style Editors came together in Miami to talk fashion, capture content for the summer season and tell PEOPLE all about what they're excited for this summer.

France has some solid advice for those who want to be on trend this summer but don't know where to begin with their shopping.

"Try on as many things as possible, whether it's in store or online," he says. "Understand your proportions and what you and your body communicate to the world. I have short legs. I've got a shorter torso, I'm a shorter person, but I want to give the illusion of height. I understand my proportions, therefore I understand what to put on my body to give me the illusion of height."

France points to Express' Style Editor program as a tool for helping when you're out shopping. "The nice thing is, you don't have to know everything," France tells PEOPLE. "That's somebody's job. A lot of us aren't born with innate style, and that's okay. We can teach you how to dress and feel comfortable."

Express

Color, Color and More Color

All of Express' style pros are excited about color being in this summer. Allison Crandall, 39, who is based in Minnesota, tells PEOPLE she's all about tasting "the rainbow" with her fashions this season.

"I love that these bright colors are coming back, because black is fine, I always feel chic in a nice black gown, but color is where it's at," she shares. "Let's be bold, let's be bright. Let's get out there and start living life."

France echoes Crandall, saying, "Express' colors are always killer. They have a bunch of bold colors!"

Buy it! V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Tiered Poplin Maxi Dress in Orange Mango, $118; express.com

Buy it! Boyfriend Portofino Shirt, $68; express.com

Buy it! Floral Rayon Short Sleeve Shirt, $68; express.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Express

Matching Sets

Life is so much easier when your whole outfit comes ready-made. Express has a plethora of matching sets that will make it easy to get dressed this summer, and Texas-based Tony Leal, 35, is all for it.

"I like the monochromatic thing," Leal shares of what he's into for summer. "I like matching. I like monochromatic looks. I'm into same color schemes. Even the shoes can be the same color; I love that! You don't have to worry about if it's going to look good. It's already picked out."

Plus, when you go with a matching set of a top and bottom, you also have pieces you can use outside of the set. "I interchange them with jeans or shorts," Leal says of his go-to pieces. "I can throw a top in from the matching set and it's another outfit."

Buy it! Patchwork Print Linen-Cotton Blend Short Sleeve Shirt, $78; express.com

Buy it! Patchwork Print 7" Elastic Waist Shorts, $60; express.com

Buy it! Three Piece Set: Boyfriend Portofino Top + Tube Top + Stylist Pull On Shorts, $222; express.com

Coastal Cowgirl

New York-based Raeann Langas, 29, is all about Coastal cowgirl and sees it thriving throughout the summer. The trend, which brings a hint of Western edge to the beach, sees a mixture of flowy silhouettes with a blend of patterns and fits.

"I like taking pieces that you wouldn't think are really Western and pairing it with something Western," Langas says. "Even an oversized blazer from Express with denim shorts; cowboy boots and a white little top — having that Western edge is very much my vibe in summertime."

Buy it! Linen-Blend Oversized Boyfriend Blazer, $168; express.com

Buy it! High Waisted 90's Light Wash Distressed Jean Shorts, $60; express.com

Buy it! Printed Ruffle Hem Oversized Shirt Dress, $98; express.com

Express

Everything Linen

Linen is one of those summery fabrics that's always been around but hasn't always been on trend. This summer will be different, though. The lightweight fabric will be everywhere this summer, and Kai Chan, 30, of California, is all about it.

"I'm seeing cotton polyester linen blends that won't stick to your skin and that are moisture wicking — it dries very quickly — this season," Chan tells PEOPLE. "Instead of a classic suit being stiff or wrinkle-prone fabric, we're seeing linen suits instead."

In fact, Express' linen pieces are some of Chan's favorites. "Whenever they have it, I literally buy three or four of everything, and they obviously have it in stock for the summer," he says.

Crandall is also stocking up on linen this summer, because it's "breathable, lightweight and figure-flattering."

Buy it! Linen-Blend Striped Button-Up Tie Waist Romper, $88; express.com

Buy it! Extra Slim Solid Linen-Cotton Blend Stretch 1MX Dress Shirt, $78; express.com

Buy it! 7" Elastic Waist Stretch Cotton-Linen Blend Shorts, $60; express.com

Figure-Flattering Silhouettes

While oversized looks are comfy and chic, showing off your body — however you want — is in this summer. Both Langas and Crandall love Express' Body Contour line for this trend, because the pieces are all made to hug you in the right places and make you feel confident.

"I'm obsessed, have something in every single color," Crandall shares, while Langas adds, "I love the Body Contour tops because you don't have to wear a bra, and you feel snatched."

She continues, "I love them for summer with tailored shorts and heels. It's just sleek. It's sexy. You feel really great."

Buy it! Body Contour High Compression Tube Top, $25; express.com

Buy it! Body Contour High Compression High Neck Cropped Tank, $25; express.com

Buy it! Body Contour High Compression Double V-Neck Bodysuit, $25; express.com

Express

Sleek Denim

TikTok may try to tell you that skinny jeans are out or that boyfriend fit is in or everything else you like is wrong, but the Style Editors at Express firmly believe that the denim you love — whatever it is — is in for summer. That includes pants, shorts, jackets and anything else!

"I love a jean jacket from Express," Leal says. "It's a go-to with a T-shirt, a trucker jacket and a suit pant."

Crandall turns to Express' specialty: the Skyscraper Denim. "For someone like me who is shorter, the Skyscraper Denim is perfect because it kicks out and has a vented hem at the bottom. I feel like it elongates your leg," she says.

Langas and Chan echo Crandall on the jeans, touting the fact that Express' picks come in a variety of lengths and fits, which suit many body types. So don't be shy about your denim this summer — wear what makes you happy!

Buy it! Medium Wash Denim Trucker Jacket, $64; express.com

Buy it! Mid Rise Medium Wash Skyscraper Jeans, $88; express.com

Buy it! Slim Straight Medium Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans, $88; express.com

Shop all of Express' newest styles online and in stores now and learn more about how to become an Express Style Editor here. As a Style Editor, you simply share your favorite Express pieces through affiliate links on your social media and help your audience — and Express shoppers — have their best shopping experience. As a Style Editor, you can earn a commission, have access to special Express events, work with celebs like France and, best of all, set the trends with your fashion know-how.