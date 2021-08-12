This Top-Selling Amazon Dress Is the 'Most Beautiful' That Shoppers Own

Shoppers of all shapes and sizes love the way that the dress fits on their bodies, with one writing, "This dress is super flattering and I'm an absolute sucker for poofy sleeves. I love that they're gauzy and translucent. Dress has a slip attached inside for the body part. The length is nice, being taller at 5'7. I'm also chubby and it's just overall very flattering. Even the open back! Not too much cleavage which makes it versatile in use."