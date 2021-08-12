This Top-Selling Amazon Dress Is the 'Most Beautiful' That Shoppers Own
Amazon's current best-selling novelty dress isn't your average A-line. The classic fit, available in a flattering swing variation and a flirty, skater style, is earning new fans on Amazon with this lightweight, vintage-inspired option that one shopper declared a "new favorite."
The Exlurna A-line vintage mini dress, available in 11 colorways (including an apricot hue dotted with tiny orange flowers and a bold, solid red), features tons of stunning details that had wearers feeling beautiful. "I never expected clothing from Amazon to be this pretty. I'm glad I gave it a try. The royal green one is absolutely gorgeous," one shopper shared.
The flowy style hits off the shoulders and comes with a self-tie closure in the back. Its square neckline and oversized lantern sleeves are intended to give off a more vintage feel, but with the dress hitting above the knee and including a touch of ruffles at the hem, the look is definitely modern.
Shoppers of all shapes and sizes love the way that the dress fits on their bodies, with one writing, "This dress is super flattering and I'm an absolute sucker for poofy sleeves. I love that they're gauzy and translucent. Dress has a slip attached inside for the body part. The length is nice, being taller at 5'7. I'm also chubby and it's just overall very flattering. Even the open back! Not too much cleavage which makes it versatile in use."
While one reviewer has already decided that it's the "cutest dress" they own, another called it the "most beautiful, flattering" piece they own. One shopper even felt that the styling came with major princess vibes, writing, "I looked like I should be at a cottagecore picnic or a Disney princess in the best way possible. Bought it for my birthday and got a million compliments."
Start planning which color you'll add to your wardrobe, but act fast, because one shopper has already started fielding multiple requests for more information on their look. "I was swarmed with questions from others who wanted the same dress. It's so absurdly flattering on those of us who don't have a great waist to hip ratio, or a short torso," they wrote.
