EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ralph Lauren Introduces the Newest Faces of 'Romance'

Since the debut of its iconic Romance fragrance 13 years ago, Ralph Lauren has used real-life couples to tell the sensual story of the scent — and this latest chapter is no exception. In its new campaign, the beauty brand features dashing Argentine polo star (and Ralph Lauren Black Label model) Nacho Figueras and his photographer wife, Delfina “Delfi” Blaquier, riding majestic white horses through prairies and sharing a glimpse inside their fairytale romance. Shot by Bruce Weber, the spot was filmed on location in Buenos Aires at Blaquier’s grandparents’ estate, where she spent many of her early years and where the couple later married. “We are so honored that Mr. Lauren chose us to represent the Romance fragrance and that he sees in us a real life happy couple, symbolic of his vision of romance,” the couple said in a statement. Their own story is one of love at first sight: Figueras saw Blaquier taking her seat at one of his polo matches, and since he knew her cousin, he asked for an introduction. Since marrying, the couple has welcomed three children, and travels the world when they’re not relaxing on their Buenos Aires ranch. Tell us: What do you think of Ralph Lauren’s latest husband and wife campaign? –Kim Peiffer

