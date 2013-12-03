Exclusive: Taylor Swift's 'Trouble' Gets the Sexiest Cover Treatement ... Ever

[brightcoveplayer 2886201305001]

By now, you’ve seen plenty of sneak peeks of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show — but you haven’t seen the famous wings quite like this yet. This behind-the-scenes video, mashing up one of our main jams with some of our favorite models, will prep you for the runway show’s premiere next week!

The angels honor this year’s big-name performer Taylor Swift with their very own sultry lip-dub of her hit “Trouble.” Featuring Alessandra Ambrósio, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo and more gorgeous faces you’ll recognize, the ladies saunter around backstage in some pretty awesome outfits as they lip sync the T-Swift song.

As it turns out, even supermodels can’t resist seriously getting into a Taylor Swift song — the only difference between them and us is that we belt it out in our car, while they do it in sexy underwear on the runway. And yes, Swift makes a (fully clothed) cameo as well. What do you think of the Angels’ rendition of “Trouble”? Tune in to CBS Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. for all the onstage action.

–Brittany Talarico