EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock's Oscars Good Luck Charm from Leigh Anne Tuohy

While Oscar nominee Sandra Bullock certainly has her pick of baubles from any jeweler she’d like, the actress might just choose sentiment over statement for tonight’s red carpet. Leigh Anne Tuohy, the real-life woman whom Sandra portrayed in her Oscar-nominated role in The Blind Side, and her daughter Collins asked eco-friendly jewelry company Alex and Ani to create a special set of their Signature Expandable Bangles for the actress to say “we love you and good luck” at the Oscars. The mother-and-daughter team had a “good luck” charm, a guardian angel charm and even a Baltimore Ravens charm in honor of Michael Oher added to the set of bangles. We think the bracelets would look great with either of our gown predictions for Sandra, should she choose to wear them. Want to get a set of Alex and Ani’s Signature Expandable Bangles for yourself? Click here to shop, prices range from $68-$138.–by Andrea DeSimone

