EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Goes Wild Behind the Scenes at Her Purr Fragrance Shoot

Forget daisy dukes with bikinis on top, for her debut scent, Katy Perry is all about the catsuit—and the singer’s giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the sexy shoot. Suiting up head-to-tail rubber, the California Gurl keeps brings her famous love of felines into play in the ad above for Purr by Katy Perry, which was shot in New York City by Miles Aldridge. What led up to the final cut, however, was just as glamorous, featuring the star sprawled in a sea of pink satin and fuchsia faux fur with real white kittens at the ready (below). As for the scent itself, “I’m absolutely thrilled to finally introduce me in a bottle,” Katy says in a release. “It is an absolutely purrfect perfume that I hope leaves you meowing with delight!” So just what is there in Purr to meow about? The scent mixes notes as sweet as any of the pop star’s tunes, including jasmine, pink freesia and Bulgarian rose balanced by vanilla orchid, white amber sandalwood and musk. And while shots of the bottle itself are still being kept tightly under wraps, it too runs with the feline theme, taking the form of a lavender cat statuette bejeweled with crystal eyes. Purr by Katy Perry will launch exclusively at Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com in November, with prices starting at $45 for a 1.7 oz. bottle. What do you think of Katy’s wild-at-heart shots? –Katherine Kluznik Rentmeester

