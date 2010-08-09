EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Named The New Face of Proactiv



Courtesy Proactiv



Following in the footsteps of Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry and Jennifer Love Hewitt, tween singing sensation Justin Bieber has signed on as the newest spokesperson for the Proactiv acne-fighting system. “I know that for a teenager, it doesn’t matter how many people are looking at you, you don’t want acne on your face,” Justin says. “I’m in the limelight all the time…I’m constantly doing interviews, constantly doing photo shoots and, you know, I’m determined to keep myself clear,” Bieber tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Using Proactiv will help that.” And the blemish-busting brand is equally convinced that having Justin front their campaign will help spread the word about their product. “Justin has millions of fans of all ages and followers online where our consumers spend a lot of their time,” said Greg Renker, founder of Guthy-Renker, which markets Proactiv. For Justin’s part, the teenage heartthrob says he wants to relate to his fans him by letting them know that he worries about normal things like his skin. “My fans already know I’m just a regular kid, except the stuff about my life that’s not regular…like performing to thousands of kids and always being in the spotlight.” To hear more from Justin or learn more about the acne-fighting product, check out the video below or visit justin.proactiv.com. —Dahvi Shira

[brightcoveplayer 441710118001]