EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson Clowns Around in Her New Macy's Spot

As if Jessica Simpson isn’t busy enough planning her pre-Fashion Week event where she is dressing “real girls” in her new denim line, she found the time to hang out with some real clowns. The circus performers, who are turning up in Jessica’s latest spot for Macy’s, which is part of their Find Your Magic campaign that takes us into the magical world that is the famed department store. In the commercial, more well-behaved designers and perfumers like Jennifer Lopez, Sean “Diddy” Combs and the Queen of the kitchen, Martha Stewart, take us behind the “employees only” door as they get their exclusive products in tip-top shape for consumers to swoon over. But, of course, Jessica finds herself in comic hot water as she chases a Macy’s balloon around the room after letting it slip from her pretty little fingers. You’ll have to tune in on September 12 when the commercial debuts to see just how it turns out for the celebrity fashion mogul.–Jessie Goldberg