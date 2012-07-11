Mary Ellen Matthews

When Hilaria Thomas (now Baldwin!) was planning her June 30 wedding, she didn’t have a vision for a “dream wedding gown” in mind.

“I originally went in [to Amsale] wanting something very simple,” says the bride, who, along with her new husband, sat down with PEOPLE two days after her nuptials to dish about their big day. “I tried on maybe three dresses: one was short, one was a big poofy thing and then this one (below)! I loved it.”

The dress designer, Amsale Aberra, says that the choice was a no-brainer.

“The last time I saw it was on the runway, and she was the very first bride to try it on,” Aberra, who helped Thomas choose the dress, tells PEOPLE. “She put it on — my gosh — she was just stunning. It was really just beautiful.”

One reason the dress seemed so perfect, says Aberra, was that it was in keeping with Thomas’s low-key attitude toward the nuptials.

“She is really down-to-earth and having that simplicity was important to her,” says the designer, who also dressed Baldwin’s daughter Ireland and Thomas’s mother. “It’s not about saying, ‘Make me something nobody has seen! Make me an outrageous dress!’ She’s a very easy-going person, and it did fit her personality.”

To complete the look, Aberra’s team suggested that Thomas wear a traditional mantilla — a Spanish veil — as a nod to her roots. (The bride’s family lives in Mallorca.)

“The entire look was just so — I hate to use the word perfect — but perfect,” Aberra says with a laugh. “She was perfect. [We said], ‘Don’t adjust anything! Don’t touch anything!'”

