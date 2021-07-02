Get an Exclusive First-Look at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

For its biggest sale of the year, Nordstrom is adding 100 new brands to the mix. Find out which ones, below

Attention all Nordstrom shoppers! It's that special time of year again when your favorite department store offers major discounts on its most popular brands.

This year, Nordstrom's annual anniversary sale (which officially runs from July 28 to August 8) is its biggest yet. The retailer is adding 100 new brands to the line-up including Outdoor Research, IVL Collection, Club Monaco, Dyson, Jenni Kayne, Reiss, as well as customer favorites, Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Steve Madden, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Staring July 6, customers can preview the full sale and start adding their favorite finds to their "Wish List." For Nordstrom cardmembers, early access to shop stars July 16, while the sale becomes available to all customers July 28 until August 8. (If you're not already a member, it's free to sign up and for every dollar spent, you unlock points for future purchases.)

If you just can't wait to see what's in the mix this year, you're in luck. PEOPLE editors got a first-look at the selection and chose our must-have items to make compiling your shopping list a little bit easier. Check out our buys, below, and don't forget to view the full assortment on July 6.

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: To say I've been looking forward to this sale is an understatement. Editing my cart down to four items was hard to say the least, but I'm so excited to hit purchase on these finds!



This color-blocked Cinq a Sept cardigan is fun and funky and is an easy way to look cool even on your laziest days. I'll be throwing this on from spring through fall!.



These gold and silver geometric baubles are classic and trendy — they're truly the perfect everyday earrings. And speaking of wear-with-everything, I can't get enough of these baby pink loafers. The pastel hue surprisingly acts as a neutral. I'll be pairing them with my entire wardrobe come fall.

And last but not least, I've been need of a summer bag that's not a straw. I love this crisp white Marc Jacobs crossbody. It's clean and classic shape will make it a go-to and a long lasting staple in my closet.



Buy It! Left to right: Cinq a Sept Cardi, (Orig. $295) On-Sale: $196.90; Jennybird Earrings, (Orig. $95) On-Sale: $59.90; Louise et Cie Loafers, (Orig. $149.95) On-Sale: $89.90; Marc Jacobs Crossbody Bag, (Orig. $335) On-Sale: $199.90

Jackie Fields, Senior Beauty & Style Editor: I like to call this sale "Christmas in July" because I'm always able to gift myself a few pieces that I wouldn't dream of splurging on. This time around, I've got my eye on this winter-y mix: a rich chocolate skirt, belted wool coat and faux shearling-lined clogs. Our style editor is always raving about the amazing quality of Nanushka's faux-leather clothes, so I can't wait for this midi skirt to arrive. And I figured there's no better way to top it off than with this gorgeous Theory trench coat, which looks equal parts classic, cool and cozy. And, I love clogs, but after a few seasons, lined styles can get a little matted so I am replacing my pair with these studded, block-heel ones by Charles David. Now, someone invite me to a holiday party, already!



Buy It! Left to right: Theory Coat, (Orig. $695) On-Sale: $465; Charles David Clogs, (Orig. $159.95) On-Sale: $99.90; Nanushka Skirt, (Orig. $465) On-Sale: $309.90

Hanna Flannagan: I'm giving my classic trench a break by swapping it out for this much cooler faux leather alternative in a goes-with-everything caramel color. I love a layered necklace look and this piece makes it easy to rock three jewelry trends at once: colorful beads, not-so-classic pearls and layered gold chains!



Buy It! Left to right: Avec Les Filles Coat, (Orig. $199) On-Sale: $129.90; Kendra Scott Necklace, (Orig. $128) On-Sale: $85.90

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: Whenever I wear something from Veronica Beard, I get tons of compliments because the pieces are just so stylish and cool. They're also on the pricey side, which is why I typically wait until a sale to pull the trigger. These chic pants are perfect for when I go back to the office in the fall.



I started wearing this seamless bra style at the beginning of the pandemic when I wanted something comfortable for work-from-home life and I haven't taken it off since. It's so unbelievably buttery-soft and creates such a smooth look under even the most lightweight tees, that I'll never go back to the world of wireless again.



Buy It! Left to right: Veronica Beard Jeans, (Orig. $328) On-Sale: $218; Spanx Bra, (Orig. $48) On-Sale: $31.90

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: I'm stocking my shopping cart with something I can wear now (that triple-wave ring!) and later (those boots!) while the deals are hot. When it comes to jewelry, rings are my go-to pieces and this triple wave design by Monica Vinader is a splurge that's worth it (cue the "Treat Yourself" montage).

I'm planning on making this AllSaints slip dress my transition piece between summer and fall — I can pair it with sandals now, and add a moto jacket and boots when the temps dip. Speaking of... this neutral slouchy pair from Chinese Laundry will go with everything when boot season arrives.

Buy It! Left to right: AllSaints Melody Pembury Dress (Orig $259) On-Sale $129.90; Monica Vinader Riva Diamond Wave Triple Ring Regular (Orig $550) On-Sale $365.90; Chinese Laundry Footwear Kailey Boot (Orig $99.95) On-Sale $64.90

Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director:

I do not thrive in summer styles, so I am ready to focus 100% of my attention on fall fashion. I can't wait for the temps to drop enough that I can pair this gorgeous suede BlankNYC moto jacket with, well, everything.

I'll also be enjoying the ability to wear hoops again (love this sleek and sparkly pair from the celeb-loved brand Lana Jewelry) without them getting tangled in my mask (thanks, vaccines!).

One thing I'm not bringing back to my fall wardrobe from the "before times": Towering heels. I'll be in my uniform Vans slides, thankyouverymuch. (Though I'll try to at least make them a little more festive with a cute print, like this tie-dye.)



Buy It! Left to right: BlankNYC Jacket, (Orig. $188) On-Sale: $99.90; Lana Jewelry Earrings (Orig. $1,090) On-Sale: $725.90; Van Sneakers (Orig. $59.95) On-Sale: $39.90

