EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Celine Dion's "Chic" New Scent

Celine Dion is at it again, adding another scent to her growing fragrance empire. Campaign images for the singer’s sixth major fragrance, Chic, will appear in-stores only in April before hitting European magazines next fall, but PEOPLE.com has nabbed an exclusive first look. The ads, which feature the jet-setting star boarding a plane, are meant to reflect a fresh take on fragrance and are inspired by the diva’s sense of style and dynamic personality. “Celine Dion Chic is for the woman who seeks affordable luxury, who wants to project a sense of style with confidence and glamour,” explains Steve Mormoris, Coty’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. But what does the diva herself think? “For me, this fragrance truly embraces the glamour of fashion with a sophisticated edge,” says Celine in a statement. “I hope all women feel as elegant and feminine as I do when wearing this fragrance.” Fans will have to wait to sample the scent until it hits stores in April — just as the singer’s Taking Chances world tour wraps up. Tell us: What do you think of Celine’s Chic new ad? Will you try out her scent?