The star designer shares behind-the-scenes pics from her Chinese Laundry campaign -- and dishes on the state of her fashion post-mommyhood

Juan Garcia

Kristin Cavallari has a lot on her plate these days. Somehow, between raising her baby, planning a wedding and designing jewelry and shoe lines, she found time to model her spring styles for Chinese Laundry — and then shared the photos with us.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Magazines (like PEOPLE StyleWatch) are all about the chic heels in Cavallari’s collection (in fact, the star tweeted about her appearance in the mag last week!) And Cavallari’s still getting used to seeing her designs in print.

“It’s the most amazing feeling!” she tells PEOPLE. “I couldn’t be happier that my shoes are being recognized.”

Those designs include party-ready pumps, pretty pastel numbers, and strappy, floral picks, all affordable. “The price point is really important to me,” she says. “It’s important for women to know that you don’t have to spend a fortune to look and feel great.”



Image zoom



Juan Garcia

Cavallari herself loves a bargain (“All the jewelry in my line is under $50,” she points out) but doesn’t mind spending a bit on the classics. “The only thing I’ll really splurge on are purses, jackets and some blazers,” she says, though “I have one blazer though from Topshop that I’ve worn more than anything else!”



RELATED PHOTOS: Celebs spent what on these amazing star splurges?

And though these photos may look like she spends all her time looking ultra-glam, “fashion has definitely taken a little bit of a backseat” to raising Camden, she admits. “Date nights and girl nights are so fun, because getting dressed up is extra special now.”

Image zoom



Juan Garcia

That’s why it’s so important that she designs shoes she’s excited to wear for those big nights out. Among her favorites in this collection: “I have two [shoes] that have a white wedge. White is the new black and I thought doing a wedge in white was fun and different … [and] I love the strappy heel, because it comes in three color combos and I love all of them!”

Let’s hope she has lots of closet space in her new Chicago digs to keep them all!