EXCLUSIVE: All About 'Bachelorette' Ali's Diamond Ring!

When Roberto proposed to a giggly, misty-eyed Ali Fedotowsky during Monday night’s Bachelorette finale, all eyes were on her dazzling engagement sparkler. So what’s the bling scoop? The 3.03-carat ring was handcrafted by star-loved jeweler Neil Lane and has a central asscher-cut diamond, accented with 184 round brilliant cut diamonds. Estimated value? $50,000. “I wanted to make Ali’s dream come true,” says Lane, who met with Fedotowsky early on to talk about ring design and see what styles “made her eyes light up.” With her input as inspiration — “she was both very girly and sophisticated at the same time,” says Lane — the jeweler spent weeks making the ring before presenting it, along with other selections, to Roberto. Turns out the 26-year-old insurance agent honed in on Lane’s first choice and, says the jeweler, “was so excited to propose!” And what of the newly engaged couple? “They were so happy!” says Lane, who spent time in Bora Bora with the couple. “They were like love birds!” –Elizabeth Leonard