This Midi Skirt Is So Versatile, Shoppers Wear It ‘Through All Four Seasons’

Though some of us are still in the peak of winter, it's never a bad time to find transitional pieces that can be worn during any season (even if the warmer months seem light years away). Blouses and tees are easy to wear in any weather, but finding a pair of bottoms that can do the same is tough. Enter: the Exlura midi skirt.
The patterned design cuts off just above the ankle so that, in colder weather, boots can cover any naked skin. In summertime, the length of the skirt is perfect to keep legs cool. "This is a really pretty and well made skirt," explained one shopper. "[It's] one I can wear through all four seasons. Looks great with boots, sandals or flip flops."
This versatility might be why this skirt has more than 2,000 perfect ratings and 4.1 stars on Amazon.
Buy It! Exlura High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt in Red, $26.89 – $26.99; amazon.com
Along with its unique design, it comes with features as useful as they are flattering. Pockets on each hip allow for you to easily keep your wallet, keys, or face mask on you at all times, and an elastic waistband allows for comfortable all-day wear. In other words, you won't get that need-to-unbutton-my-jeans feeling while wearing this stylish midi.
Some more positives: The stylish skirt comes in sizes S to 2XL, and shoppers say it's extremely flattering on curves. It also comes in a few different pattern options, like polka dot, floral, or animal print.
"I get so many compliments on the color and floral pattern and then the pockets just make it even more amazing," wrote one happy reviewer. "I'm getting it in every color… So comfy and I can throw it in the wash and it doesn't wrinkle much."
Easy wear and easy upkeep make for a closet essential you'll use again and again. Shop this popular under-$30 midi skirt below.
