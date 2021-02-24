Shop

This Midi Skirt Is So Versatile, Shoppers Wear It ‘Through All Four Seasons’

The pockets and stretchy waistband are just the icing on the cake
By Summer Cartwright
February 23, 2021 09:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Though some of us are still in the peak of winter, it's never a bad time to find transitional pieces that can be worn during any season (even if the warmer months seem light years away). Blouses and tees are easy to wear in any weather, but finding a pair of bottoms that can do the same is tough. Enter: the Exlura midi skirt

The patterned design cuts off just above the ankle so that, in colder weather, boots can cover any naked skin. In summertime, the length of the skirt is perfect to keep legs cool. "This is a really pretty and well made skirt," explained one shopper. "[It's] one I can wear through all four seasons. Looks great with boots, sandals or flip flops." 

This versatility might be why this skirt has more than 2,000 perfect ratings and 4.1 stars on Amazon. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Exlura High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt in Red, $26.89 – $26.99; amazon.com

Along with its unique design, it comes with features as useful as they are flattering. Pockets on each hip allow for you to easily keep your wallet, keys, or face mask on you at all times, and  an elastic waistband allows for comfortable all-day wear. In other words, you won't get that need-to-unbutton-my-jeans feeling while wearing this stylish midi. 

Some more positives: The stylish skirt comes in sizes S to 2XL, and shoppers say it's extremely flattering on curves. It also comes in a few different pattern options, like polka dot, floral, or animal print

"I get so many compliments on the color and floral pattern and then the pockets just make it even more amazing," wrote one happy reviewer. "I'm getting it in every color… So comfy and I can throw it in the wash and it doesn't wrinkle much."

Easy wear and easy upkeep make for a closet essential you'll use again and again. Shop this popular under-$30 midi skirt below. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Exlura High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt in Black, $26.89 – $26.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Exlura High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt in Coffee, $26.89 – $26.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Exlura High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt in Green, $26.89 – $26.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Exlura High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt in Mustard Yellow, $26.89 – $26.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Exlura High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt in Navy Floral, $26.89 – $26.99; amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com