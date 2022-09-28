9 Victoria's Secret Angels Reunite in Lingerie Made Out of Trash for Throwback Photo Shoot

They're back.

Nine of the most famous Victoria's Secret models came back together in a photo shoot for More or Less magazine in a collection of photos that feel reminiscent of their days as Angels.

The spread, called Earth Angels, features Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk, Lily Aldridge, Lais Ribeiro and Leomie Anderson, all of whom used to stomp down the Victoria's Secret runway at one point in their careers.

In the new photos, which are on the cover of More or Less' Issue 6, the models are wearing mostly upcycled materials. They were outfitted by "faux-fashion label KEZAKO," the magazine wrote on Instagram, which includes everything from plastic found on the streets to toys bought on eBay.

Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch and styled by Charlotte Collet, the photos feature a number of looks that put a twist on the lingerie the models used to wear for Victoria's Secret. In her set of photos, Ambrosio wears a bodysuit made of toys from eBay. Her look is called "Frankentoys," and the model shared a number of behind-the-scenes looks at putting the whole outfit together on Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

In another photo, she's "Save Water," wearing wings made from thrown-out water bottles and upcycled trash bags.

Swanepoel models two looks, one called "Flintstones" and one called "Dark." Her looks are created from pieces found at La Réserve des Arts, which collects and recycles materials used in the entertainment industry. For her "Dark" look, her shoes are made of trash bags.

Other looks include Sampaio as "In the News," with a look made from newspaper, Hosk as "Picnic," wearing a picnic blanket and Ribeiro as "Football," wearing footballs that were cut open and fitted to be a bra top.

More or Less founder Jaime Perlman told the New York Post that said the photo shoot with upcycled styles was not only a nod to the Angels' roots but also to the very real issues of climate change and consumerism.

"The most disruptive thing in fashion right now is humor," Perlman told The Post. "And we always try to inject some into serious subjects. Sometimes fashion can take itself a bit too seriously. I think there is a hesitancy for people to go more eco because it's a heavy subject and will scare people off."

To push his message, Perlman chose to use the Angels to bring a sort of levity to it all. "It's like they're making their comeback but in a recycled sort of way," Perlman shared. "These women have huge followings and many are genuinely interested in sustainability. And we wanted to look at fashion outside of the catwalk system."

Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Last year, Victoria's Secret did away with the Angels, after previously scrapping the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The brand then relaunched with the VS Collective featuring Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe and many other "accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change," Victoria's Secret announced in a press release.

The VS Collective promised to work with their new brand ambassadors to "create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women."

"With The VS Collective, we are creating a platform that will build new, deeper relationships with all women. Through a series of collaborations, business partnerships and cause-related initiatives, we're bringing new dimensions to our brand experience. In marrying our new partners' energy, creativity and perspectives with our network and scale, we can transform how we connect with and show up for women," Victoria's Secret's Chief Marketing Officer Martha Pease saidin a statement.

The company's CEO Martin Waters added, "At Victoria's Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women. This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it's a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energized and humbled by the work ahead of us."