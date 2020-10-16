These Best-Selling Leggings with a Hidden Feature Are Only $18 After Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day may have been one of the biggest sales of the year, but if you missed out on the two-day shopping extravaganza, don’t stress — there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of. One post-Prime Day offer that we’re especially excited about is the Ewedoos High Waisted Leggings with Pockets, which are currently on sale for just $18.
These high-waisted leggings are a number-one best-seller in their category, and Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of them. So much so, one reviewer called them, “the most comfortable yoga pants I have ever worn.” Boasting over 2,400 five-star customer ratings to date, it’s clear that the Ewedoos leggings do not disappoint — especially with conveniently deep pockets that are perfect for fitting your phone, keys, credit cards, face mask, and more. So, scoring them on sale for just $18 is an offer we don’t plan on passing up.
Aside from their ridiculously great sale price, these Ewedoos leggings are also touted as “buttery soft” and “unbelievably comfortable” by multiple shoppers. Made from a moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend with four-way stretch, they conform to your curves and provide a compression-like feel that smoothes in all the right places. “I love these yoga pants,” a happy shopper wrote. “The material is very soft to the touch, almost comparable to a very smooth fleece, but not as thick. They are not see-through at all, even when the fabric is stretched over my butt.”
Another enthusiastic reviewer wrote, “One word to describe the pants: AMAZING! I am truly in love with how soft and stretchy the material is.”
Available in 20 colors including black, dark green, space-dye purple, and navy, the Ewedoos leggings are sure to become your new go-to pants for working out, lounging, and working from home. If you’re looking to score big on post-Prime Day deals, snagging these for just $18 is an offer worth jumping on.
Buy It! Ewedoos High Waisted Leggings with Pockets, $17.95 (orig. $24.95); amazon.com
