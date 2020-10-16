These Best-Selling Leggings with a Hidden Feature Are Only $18 After Prime Day

These high-waisted leggings are a number-one best-seller in their category, and Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of them. So much so, one reviewer called them, “the most comfortable yoga pants I have ever worn.” Boasting over 2,400 five-star customer ratings to date, it’s clear that the Ewedoos leggings do not disappoint — especially with conveniently deep pockets that are perfect for fitting your phone, keys, credit cards, face mask, and more. So, scoring them on sale for just $18 is an offer we don’t plan on passing up.