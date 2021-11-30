There's a Special Deal on Amazon's Best-Selling Fleece Leggings for Prime Members Only Tonight
Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is a good time to stock up on essentials for less — especially if you're a Prime Member. There are tons of exclusive Just for Prime deals on tons of everyday items right now, like electric toothbrushes, shampoo and conditioner sets, holiday candles, and disposable face masks. One of our favorite Prime-exclusive discounts? These cozy and flattering fleece-lined leggings that hundreds of shoppers have deemed their "go-to" winter pants.
The Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings are a popular seasonal buy among Amazon shoppers — they're currently the number one best-selling thermal bottoms right now. The leggings have the approval of over 1,900 customers who think they're one of the "best" fleece-lined options for winter thanks to their "buttery," warm interior. The high-waisted Ewedoos leggings are available in seven colors, have two pockets, and are available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Thanks to this Prime member deal, you can snag the leggings for just $28 right now, discounted from their original $40 price point.
Customers claim the Ewedoos leggings keep them warm even in 30-degree weather, and that their quality is superior to similar leggings from different brands.
One customer raved that they're so comfy, they wish they could wear them all the time. "These are the BEST LEGGINGS EVER," they wrote. "They're the most comfortable, warmest, don't fall down, slide around, tummy smoothing leg coverings I've ever owned… They're so flattering [and] I love the pockets on the side of the thighs. No more worries about my phone or wallet falling out unnoticed."
Another shopper said the Ewedoos leggings are "next level" thanks to how they keep their legs "warm enough without getting hot," as well as their "smooth" feel and "shaping" design.
For just $28? We'll take two. Make sure to shop the Ewedoos leggings on sale before their price goes back up tomorrow.
