The actor plays the legendary fashion designer in Netflix's new limited series, premiering May 14

Ewan McGregor Was Excited to Spend 'a Couple of Nights at Studio 54' After Lockdown to Film Halston

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production of Netflix's upcoming Halston was shut down in March 2020 and the entire cast was sent home to quarantine. So several months later when they emerged from isolation to continue filming, shooting glamorous nightclub scenes was especially exciting.

"When we came back, the world had changed. I suppose we were all rather looking forward to spending a couple of nights in Studio 54," Ewan McGregor, who stars as legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick in the limited series, told PEOPLE during a Netflix round table discussion on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The lovely thing about being an actor is you can sort of transport yourself back in time and here, there, and everywhere in different people's shoes and clothes," the actor continued. Still, with strict coronavirus restrictions in place, McGregor joked, "It was a pretty bleak-looking Studio 54."

Krysta rodriguez Credit: Netflix

Ewan McGregor as Halston in New Netflix Series Credit: ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

His co-star Krysta Rodriguez (who plays Liza Minelli) said getting dressed up in ultra-suede and luxurious silk chiffons — especially after wearing sweatpants during quarantine! — was "the best part of the job."

rebecca dayan Credit: netflix

"It was so fun to see everybody at their most glamorous all the time. They rose to the occasion at every moment to make every scene be curated into this perfect era. It was one of the greatest things to look at when you got on set."

EWAN MCGREGOR as HALSTON Credit: Netflix

The Ryan Murphy-directed series, premiering on May 14, will follow Halston's rise to fame and fortune, his drug-induced fall from grace and everything in between.

The debut trailer for the limited series, released on Monday, opens with Ewan McGregor (Halston) proclaiming "I have a vision. I'm going to change the face of American fashion."

Gian Franco Rodriguez Credit: Netflix

The clip sees the designer developing his signature simple but luxurious aesthetic, his frequent Studio 54 nightclub appearances and his famous entourage of Minnelli, Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) and Victor Hugo (Gian Franco Rodriguez).

EWAN MCGREGOR as HALSTON Credit: Netflix

It also teases Halston's drug addiction, with one person telling the designer he's "out of control," and his then-controversial business decision to bring high fashion to the masses with a $1 billion J.C. Penney deal.

"Do you ever feel like everything you have could disappear in an instant?" McGregor says in the final scene as he looks out at New York City from a skyscraper window.