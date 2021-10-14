Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Says New Lingerie Campaign Made Her 'Feel Empowered'

The actress and producer said she wanted to partner with British intimates brand Bluebella because the label's designs are "made for women and not the male gaze"

Clara McGregor knew exactly what she wanted from her first lingerie campaign.

The 25-year-old actress and producer (who is the daughter of actor Ewan McGregor and production designer Eve Mavrakis) said in a candid conversation with Bluebella that she agreed to star in the British brand's Christmas campaign because the label is "run by women" and features designs "made for women and not made for them to please their partners or made for the male gaze."

"They are the most beautiful lingerie I've ever seen," she added. "All their pictures show women in a position of power, never submissive and so I was ever going to do a lingerie campaign it was going to be with them."

In the photos, Clara models red lace lingerie and a silk pajama set. Reflecting on the shoot, the rising star said it made her "feel empowered."

She continued: "I had a lot of fun doing it. The Bluebella crew were amazing, and it was a really supportive environment. It always a little nerve wracking just wearing a bra and panties but I really got into it and it was empowering."

"I'm very comfortable with my body in general, but the first few shots can be nerve wracking but the vibe from everyone was so cool that I was really comfortable with it."

Clara — who came out as bisexual in 2019 — also said she also wanted to collaborate with the Bluebella team because of their continued support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"When we are talking about women, that is such a broad spectrum and I think it's really important to acknowledge trans women and that is something that I've seen Bluebella do, along with other members of the LGBT+ community," she shared. "I'm bisexual myself so I'm always wanting to work with them because they have represented the LGBT+ community and they are open to all walks of life and different people."

When asked about her personal lingerie style, the star said she loves a classic "classic bra, brief and garter belt" ensemble and "beautifully detailed" pieces.