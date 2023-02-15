The Face Mask Brand Sarah Jessica Parker Wears on Repeat Is Exclusively on Sale for PEOPLE Readers

She was even spotted vacuuming her new shoe store in an Evolvetogether mask

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on February 15, 2023 03:29 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Evolvetogether Mask Sale Tout
Photo: People / Getty / Pamela Jew

You might not be wearing face masks every day anymore, but they're still important to have on hand. If your collection is running low, now's the time to refresh it, because one of the brands that does face masks best is on sale exclusively for PEOPLE readers.

Evolvetogether has been a favorite face mask choice for countless celebrities since 2020. The disposable face coverings with a distinct logo in the top lefthand corner have been spotted all over Hollywood throughout the past three years on everyone from Katie Holmes to Chrissy Teigen to Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Evolvetogether roundup tout
Jose Perez/ Bauer-Griffin /GC Images/ Chrissy Teigen Instagram

And starting today, for one week only, Evolvetogether is offering 20 percent off of all face masks — a major markdown that's never been offered before — just for PEOPLE readers. Simply enter the discount code PEOPLE20 at checkout and watch the already-low prices (think: $2 per mask) get slashed.

Evolvetogether Face Masks on Sale

Despite its A-list clientele and high-quality design, Evolvetogether's price tags don't reflect the brand's superior standard. A seven-pack of regular masks costs just $9, which breaks down to less than $2 per mask — but with our exclusive discount code, they ring in at one dollar this week.

Made with breathable layers, a hidden nose bridge, and soft, no-tug ear loops, these everyday masks are extremely comfy for long periods of time, like during flights. Each pack comes with two sustainable mask holders for on-the-go storage. Just a few weeks ago, Sarah Jessica Parker vacuumed her new shoe store in New York City in jeans, pumps, and a black face mask.

Evolvetogether Mask Sale
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Milan 30 Black Face Masks, $28.78 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $35.97); evolvetogether.com

Parker also wears Evolvetogether KN95 masks often, as does Jennifer Garner. Recently, the face coverings with a six-layer protective technology and double filtration design have been racking up waitlists of up to 500,000 customers, per the brand. Unlike the typical KN95 masks you might be picturing with a pointy nose, Evolvetogether's version is flat, so you don't have to worry about a beak-like appearance.

Evolvetogether Mask Sale
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Mojave 5 Brown KN95 Face Masks, $11.96 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $14.95); evolvetogether.com

With cold and flu season still in full swing, it's a good idea to wear face masks in airports, doctor's offices, and while riding public transportation. Below, shop more celebrity-worn, editor-approved Evolvetogether face masks while they're discounted just for you.

Evolvetogether Mask Sale
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Amazonia 7 Green Face Masks, $7.18 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $8.97); evolvetogether.com

Evolvetogether Mask Sale
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Paris 7 Navy Face Masks, $7.18 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $8.97); evolvetogether.com

Evolvetogether Mask Sale
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Copenhagen 5 Khaki KN95 Masks, $11.96 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $14.95); evolvetogether.com

Evolvetogether Mask Sale
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether NYC 30 White Face Masks, $28.78 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $35.97); evolvetogether.com

Evolvetogether Mask Sale
Evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Color Variety Set 42 Face Masks, $38.75 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $48.44); evolvetogether.com

